Two severed wild boar heads found in school sandpit
何者かが切断か…中学校のグラウンドでイノシシの頭部２つ見つかる まわりに胴体部分や血痕なし 神戸
KOBE, Jul 13 (News On Japan) - Two wild boar heads were found on the grounds of a junior high school in Kobe city on Wednesday, with police suspecting they had been hacked off with a knife.
A teacher found the two boar heads at around 1:30 pm in a sandbox at Nagamine Junior High School, Kobe City.
According to the police, all of the heads appeared to be juvenile, with marks indicating they had been cut off with a knife, however, no blades were found in the vicinity, nor other body parts or blood stains.
【猪の頭部】神戸市立長峰中学校の校庭にイノシシの頭…犯人は？「一般人には不可能」「酒鬼薔薇聖斗」の声…胴体や血痕なし https://t.co/BkoZaAQP1k— レオン (@LLfVOiYgJBlA6zs) July 12, 2023
Police suspect someone broke into the school on a previous night and placed the severed head there, Yomiuri reports.
Jul 13 (YOMIURI) - １２日午後、神戸市内の中学校のグラウンドでイノシシの頭部が２つ見つかり、警察は何者かが切断したとみて調べています。 ...continue reading
Two severed wild boar heads found in school sandpit
News On Japan - Jul 13
Two wild boar heads were found on the grounds of a junior high school in Kobe city on Wednesday, with police suspecting they had been hacked off with a knife.
News On Japan - Jul 13
Two wild boar heads were found on the grounds of a junior high school in Kobe city on Wednesday, with police suspecting they had been hacked off with a knife.
Japan pushes to erase stigma for women in science
Reuters - Jul 13
Japan is making a big push for more women in STEM in a country where only 16% of female university students major in engineering, manufacturing and construction
Reuters - Jul 13
Japan is making a big push for more women in STEM in a country where only 16% of female university students major in engineering, manufacturing and construction
How the Samurai Saw the U.S. Civil War
Unseen Japan - Jul 13
When the U.S. Civil War broke out in 1861, samurai still ruled Japan. How did the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate - recently forced into trade with America and on the cusp of their own war - react?
Unseen Japan - Jul 13
When the U.S. Civil War broke out in 1861, samurai still ruled Japan. How did the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate - recently forced into trade with America and on the cusp of their own war - react?
Okinawa - Venice of Asia DOCUMENTARY
Kings and Generals - Jul 12
Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan and East Asia continue with a video on the kingdom of Okinawa, as we discuss the Forgotten indigenous culture of southern Japan, showcasing Ryukyu and beyond.
Kings and Generals - Jul 12
Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan and East Asia continue with a video on the kingdom of Okinawa, as we discuss the Forgotten indigenous culture of southern Japan, showcasing Ryukyu and beyond.
Japanese language school banned from accepting students over human rights abuse
NHK - Jul 11
A Japanese language school in Sendai City, northeastern Japan, has been banned from accepting foreign students for five years over human rights violations. The school allegedly obstructed the students' career choices.
NHK - Jul 11
A Japanese language school in Sendai City, northeastern Japan, has been banned from accepting foreign students for five years over human rights violations. The school allegedly obstructed the students' career choices.
The Japanese Secret to Saving Money Revealed
Vincent Chan - Jul 11
Here's how the Japanese save so much money. They use a traditional budgeting system called Kakeibo, which translates to “household finance ledger."
Vincent Chan - Jul 11
Here's how the Japanese save so much money. They use a traditional budgeting system called Kakeibo, which translates to “household finance ledger."
Why Japan's Birthrate is Still Declining (Pt.2)
The Japan Reporter - Jul 09
In the second episode, we go deeper into one of the most common reasons for giving up on having kids among young Japanese today.
The Japan Reporter - Jul 09
In the second episode, we go deeper into one of the most common reasons for giving up on having kids among young Japanese today.
Japan's $70bn university fund finishes first year $420m in the red
Nikkei - Jul 08
Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
Nikkei - Jul 08
Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
You're Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan - Preparation Guide
GaijinPot - Jul 07
Guide on how to prepare for an earthquake in Japan with information on creating a go-bag and taking safety precautions.
GaijinPot - Jul 07
Guide on how to prepare for an earthquake in Japan with information on creating a go-bag and taking safety precautions.
High school students punished for videoing bathing classmates
News On Japan - Jul 06
An undisclosed number of male high school students from Kumamoto Prefecture have been punished for using their smartphones to take video footage of female classmates in an outdoor bath on a school field trip last summer.
News On Japan - Jul 06
An undisclosed number of male high school students from Kumamoto Prefecture have been punished for using their smartphones to take video footage of female classmates in an outdoor bath on a school field trip last summer.
The Reign of Hidetada | The Edo Period Episode 2
The Shogunate - Jul 05
After the death of Tokugawa Ieyasu and with the Edo period fully underway, we now turn to examine the complicated history of his son, Tokugawa Hidetada, the important second Shogun of the Tokugawa Shogunate.
The Shogunate - Jul 05
After the death of Tokugawa Ieyasu and with the Edo period fully underway, we now turn to examine the complicated history of his son, Tokugawa Hidetada, the important second Shogun of the Tokugawa Shogunate.
Japan publishes guidelines allowing limited use of AI in schools
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's education ministry on Tuesday unveiled guidelines allowing the limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, in elementary, junior high and high schools.
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's education ministry on Tuesday unveiled guidelines allowing the limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, in elementary, junior high and high schools.
Majority of Japan universities bolster anti-cult measures: survey
Kyodo - Jul 03
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
Kyodo - Jul 03
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
The WILD Japanese Of Jigoku Raku
Better Japanese - Jul 03
Dive into an anime that is getting a lot of attention recently. It's hellish, and amazing. Learn some Japanese too.
Better Japanese - Jul 03
Dive into an anime that is getting a lot of attention recently. It's hellish, and amazing. Learn some Japanese too.
The Ultimate Guide to Learning Kanji
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Jul 01
A guide you through the essentials of kanji, hiragana, and katakana. You'll know exactly when and where to use each script. Also tips to help you memorize kanji effortlessly.
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Jul 01
A guide you through the essentials of kanji, hiragana, and katakana. You'll know exactly when and where to use each script. Also tips to help you memorize kanji effortlessly.
What Made the Ancient Japanese Samurai Bow So Deadly?
History Hit - Jul 01
This documentary explores the violence, beauty and reverie which surround the Samurai's earliest weapon.
History Hit - Jul 01
This documentary explores the violence, beauty and reverie which surround the Samurai's earliest weapon.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7