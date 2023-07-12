Two severed wild boar heads found in school sandpit

A teacher found the two boar heads at around 1:30 pm in a sandbox at Nagamine Junior High School, Kobe City.

According to the police, all of the heads appeared to be juvenile, with marks indicating they had been cut off with a knife, however, no blades were found in the vicinity, nor other body parts or blood stains.

Police suspect someone broke into the school on a previous night and placed the severed head there, Yomiuri reports.