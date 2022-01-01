Heavy rain pounds Sea of Japan coast; local politician dies
Japan Today -- Jul 13
Torrential rain hit regions facing the Sea of Japan from late Wednesday, causing mudslides and leaving a city assembly member dead in Toyama Prefecture.
Ishikawa Prefecture logged a record 6-hour rainfall total of 199 millimeters during the night in Kahoku, while Toyama Prefecture registered a downpour of 170.5 mm in Kamiichi, another record high.
The prefectures saw linear rain bands, known to bring heavy downpours, develop Wednesday night due to the seasonal rain front situated over the Japanese archipelago.
The body of Nobuhiko Akaike, a member of the Nanto assembly, was found Thursday at the site of a mudslide disaster in the city, police said. He went missing while going around a neighborhood urging residents to flee due to the risk of a nearby river overflowing. ...continue reading
‘It’s already hitting us’: Japanese eateries face fallout from looming Hong Kong seafood ban
South China Morning Post - Jul 14
Japanese food businesses in Hong Kong said the impending ban on seafood imports from Japan will deal a huge blow to their earnings that may be worse than during the Covid pandemic.
Who do we appreciate? Japan’s macho cheerleaders fight to save dying art form
South China Morning Post - Jul 14
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
How Japan’s regulatory moves in Web3 can be an example for nations globally
Economic Times - Jul 14
Few of us will associate Japan with a vibrant crypto scent - but Japan is one of the many countries that took a proactive approach towards fostering Web3 after realizing its potential worldwide.
Two severed wild boar heads found in school sandpit
News On Japan - Jul 13
Two wild boar heads were found on the grounds of a junior high school in Kobe city on Wednesday, with police suspecting they had been hacked off with a knife.
Japan pushes to erase stigma for women in science
Reuters - Jul 13
Japan is making a big push for more women in STEM in a country where only 16% of female university students major in engineering, manufacturing and construction
TV personality and LGBTQ advocate ryuchell dies at 27
Japan Times - Jul 13
Japanese TV personality, social media influencer and fashion personality Ryuji Higa, better known as ryuchell, has died, according to media reports. They were 27 years old.
Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case
Japan Today - Jul 13
Osaka Prefectural Police revealed this week that they mistakenly arrested a man over a revenge porn case and detained him for 42 days.
U.N. human rights group to probe Johnny's agency sex abuse scandal
Kyodo - Jul 13
A working group of the U.N. Human Rights Council is planning to look into sexual abuse claims against the late founder of Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji
NHK - Jul 13
Scorching heat continues across Japan. In Tokyo's Hachioji City, the temperature hit 39.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the season's highest in the country so far this year.
Could Japanese interest rates trigger a global financial crisis?
spectator.com.au - Jul 13
Higher Japanese interest rates could threaten global financial stability if they prompt the Japanese to repatriate enough of the US $3.8 trillion they hold in foreign investments.
Japan braces for wave of food price hikes
siasat.com - Jul 13
A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
Kanye West meets Aussie wife's parents in Japan amid speculation he could be denied an Australian visa
skynews.com.au - Jul 12
Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.
Invasive fire ants found at port in western Japan
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
Osaka Naomi welcomes first baby
NHK - Jul 12
The International Olympic Committee has quoted Osaka Naomi's boyfriend as saying that the Japanese tennis star has given birth to a baby girl.
Japan: Suspected North Korea ICBM flew for 74 minutes
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's defense ministry says North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday morning. It's believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
