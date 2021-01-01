Japanese food businesses in Hong Kong said the impending ban on seafood imports from Japan will deal a huge blow to their earnings that may be worse than during the Covid pandemic.

The warning came as Hong Kong officials said the city will suspend seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures if Tokyo goes ahead with its plan to discharge treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The move followed mainland China’s decision to tighten its existing Japanese seafood ban.

Unexpected criminal emerges in mystery of severed wild boar heads found in Kobe school

News On Japan - Jul 14

Japan animator Miyazaki's first film in a decade released

todayonline.com - Jul 14

Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test

NHK - Jul 14

‘It’s already hitting us’: Japanese eateries face fallout from looming Hong Kong seafood ban

South China Morning Post - Jul 14

Man who went on train knife rampage in 2021 gets 19 years in prison

Japan Today - Jul 14

Who do we appreciate? Japan’s macho cheerleaders fight to save dying art form

South China Morning Post - Jul 14

How Japan’s regulatory moves in Web3 can be an example for nations globally

Economic Times - Jul 14

Heavy rain pounds Sea of Japan coast; local politician dies

Japan Today - Jul 13

Two severed wild boar heads found in school sandpit

News On Japan - Jul 13

Japan pushes to erase stigma for women in science

Reuters - Jul 13

TV personality and LGBTQ advocate ryuchell dies at 27

Japan Times - Jul 13

Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case

Japan Today - Jul 13

U.N. human rights group to probe Johnny's agency sex abuse scandal

Kyodo - Jul 13

Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji

NHK - Jul 13

Could Japanese interest rates trigger a global financial crisis?

spectator.com.au - Jul 13

