Who do we appreciate? Japan’s macho cheerleaders fight to save dying art form
South China Morning Post -- Jul 14
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
Who do we appreciate? Japan’s macho cheerleaders fight to save dying art form
South China Morning Post - Jul 14
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
South China Morning Post - Jul 14
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
Motor racing: Japanese F1 Grand Prix to take place in April next year
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Tennis: Activists stop play at Wimbledon on day to forget for Japan
Kyodo - Jul 06
Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Kyodo - Jul 06
Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Kaze Fujii produces the theme song for "Basketball World Cup"
News On Japan - Jul 06
The theme song for the Basketball World Cup, which opens next month, has been chosen as "Workin’Hard," written by Kaze Fujii, who is currently exciting the world with his first overseas performance and Asian tour.
News On Japan - Jul 06
The theme song for the Basketball World Cup, which opens next month, has been chosen as "Workin’Hard," written by Kaze Fujii, who is currently exciting the world with his first overseas performance and Asian tour.
What are all the meanings of the word wicket in cricket?
newsonjapan.com - Jul 04
In cricket, the term "wicket" refers to three different but interrelated things.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 04
In cricket, the term "wicket" refers to three different but interrelated things.
The Rise of Japanese Street Contest Skaters (and the Fall of America)
Dumb Data - Jul 01
Competitive skateboarding is in its infancy given the initial commercial boom in the U.S., but Japanese men and women particularly in street contests in the last three years have shown more growth than any other country in terms of the percentage of total earnings won.
Dumb Data - Jul 01
Competitive skateboarding is in its infancy given the initial commercial boom in the U.S., but Japanese men and women particularly in street contests in the last three years have shown more growth than any other country in terms of the percentage of total earnings won.
Ohtani Shohei's hometown immortalizes him in rice field
NHK - Jun 29
The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.
NHK - Jun 29
The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.
JBC says cannabis found in boxer Ioka's December doping test sample
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Japan Boxing Commission has revealed that boxer Kazuto Ioka's urine sample taken on Dec 31 showed traces of cannabis.
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Japan Boxing Commission has revealed that boxer Kazuto Ioka's urine sample taken on Dec 31 showed traces of cannabis.
Historic game set to take place between Japan and England
planetrugby.com - Jun 23
History will be made on June 22 next year when England and Japan face off in an international on Japanese soil, it has been announced.
planetrugby.com - Jun 23
History will be made on June 22 next year when England and Japan face off in an international on Japanese soil, it has been announced.
Japanese player criticized for throwing Peru shirt on ground
morningexpress.in - Jun 23
Last Tuesday, the Japanese team received its counterpart from Peru at the Suita Stadium in Osaka, to play a friendly match. The match ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Japanese eleventh and at the end of the commitment there was a small controversy with a Japanese player.
morningexpress.in - Jun 23
Last Tuesday, the Japanese team received its counterpart from Peru at the Suita Stadium in Osaka, to play a friendly match. The match ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Japanese eleventh and at the end of the commitment there was a small controversy with a Japanese player.
Exploring the Influence of Traditional Japanese Games on Online Casinos
newsonjapan.com - Jun 23
Imbued with an antiquity that resounds across millennia, the culture of the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan, reverberates with the echoes of its ancient customs.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 23
Imbued with an antiquity that resounds across millennia, the culture of the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan, reverberates with the echoes of its ancient customs.
Tokyo to host Japan's 1st Formula E electric motorsport race
Kyodo - Jun 21
The streets of Tokyo will host Japan's first ever race event in the all-electric Formula E world championship in March next year, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.
Kyodo - Jun 21
The streets of Tokyo will host Japan's first ever race event in the all-electric Formula E world championship in March next year, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.
Ohtani belts 150th MLB career home run to lead season race
NHK - Jun 19
Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has belted his 23rd home run of the season in a game against the Royals, putting him in the lead for home runs in Major League Baseball.
NHK - Jun 19
Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has belted his 23rd home run of the season in a game against the Royals, putting him in the lead for home runs in Major League Baseball.
Tennis: Miyu Kato's appeal to restore prize money, ranking points rejected
Kyodo - Jun 16
French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.
Kyodo - Jun 16
French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.
Japanese wrestler moves to Senegal to master ancient martial art and fulfil pledge
South China Morning Post - Jun 16
Japanese wrestler Shogo Uozumi moved to Senegal to try his hand at the western African nation’s style of wrestling. Laamb combines physical combat with some acrobatics.
South China Morning Post - Jun 16
Japanese wrestler Shogo Uozumi moved to Senegal to try his hand at the western African nation’s style of wrestling. Laamb combines physical combat with some acrobatics.
Japan's Craziest Hidden Car Meet!
Dino DC - Jun 15
The monthly Okutama Sunday cars and coffee, is by far one of the countries most underrated and best regular gatherings! Everything from Bosozoku, classic Porsches, GTR's, Hakosuka's, Silvia's, AE86's and more!
Dino DC - Jun 15
The monthly Okutama Sunday cars and coffee, is by far one of the countries most underrated and best regular gatherings! Everything from Bosozoku, classic Porsches, GTR's, Hakosuka's, Silvia's, AE86's and more!
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7