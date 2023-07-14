Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test

An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said the abnormality in combustion took place 57 seconds after ignition. The experiment on the second stage of the solid fuel rocket started at 9 a.m. on Friday at a test site in Noshiro City, which is located in northern Japan`s Akita Prefecture. It was supposed to take two minutes.

NHK's footage shows flames and dark smoke spewing out. An explosive sound can also be heard. Part of a facility at the site was blown off.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze. Police say no injuries have been reported.

Epsilon is one of Japan's mainstay rockets. The new "Epsilon S Launch Vehicle Project" aims to expand the scale of Japan's space transport industry by transferring the Epsilon Launch Vehicle program to the private sector and developing it into an autonomous and sustainable transport system.

JAXA plans to launch the first Epsilon S during the next fiscal year.