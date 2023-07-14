Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said the abnormality in combustion took place 57 seconds after ignition. The experiment on the second stage of the solid fuel rocket started at 9 a.m. on Friday at a test site in Noshiro City, which is located in northern Japan`s Akita Prefecture. It was supposed to take two minutes.
NHK's footage shows flames and dark smoke spewing out. An explosive sound can also be heard. Part of a facility at the site was blown off.
Firefighters are tackling the blaze. Police say no injuries have been reported.
Epsilon is one of Japan's mainstay rockets. The new "Epsilon S Launch Vehicle Project" aims to expand the scale of Japan's space transport industry by transferring the Epsilon Launch Vehicle program to the private sector and developing it into an autonomous and sustainable transport system.
JAXA plans to launch the first Epsilon S during the next fiscal year.
NHK - Jul 14
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's space agency says its lunar lander will be launched on an H2A rocket next month.
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
The Star - Jul 04
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
News On Japan - Jul 03
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
FRAME - Jul 01
In this episode of the FRAME, we will have a look at 4 iconic cars that have pushed forward the electric vehicle sector in the last decades. We will discover all the secrets and characteristics of the manufacturing process of the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Electric.
News On Japan - Jun 30
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
Android Developers - Jun 30
Meet Yoshihiko from Japan, founder of YAMAP. The app helps mountaineers trek safely and enjoy nature.
Reuters - Jun 28
This dancer is wearing robotic arms inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry. Researchers hope the wearable device could one day be used for search and rescue operations.
NHK - Jun 27
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
NHK - Jun 27
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Japan Times - Jun 26
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
NHK - Jun 24
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.