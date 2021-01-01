Unexpected criminal emerges in mystery of severed wild boar heads found in Kobe school

A teacher made the grim discovery at around 1.30pm in the grounds of Nagamine Junior High School, Kobe City.

According to the police, all of the heads appeared to be juvenile, with marks indicating they had been cut off with a knife, however, no blades, body parts, or blood stains were found in the vicinity.

It was later revealed that a local hunting club days earlier had exterminated four wild boars, including three juveniles, in a nearby mountain where they dismantled and buried the body parts.

Police confirmed the burial location on Thursday, where they found evidence the site had been dug up, with two of the young wild board heads missing.

While it is now believed that an animal had dug up the heads and carried them to the school 500 meters away, experts suspect it was the work of a dog, since a wild animal would likely have taken them to a location away from human habitation.

It's still a mystery, however, how two heads ended up in the school. An animal researcher speculates there could have been two dogs, or the same dog went back for the second head.