Nissan recalls 699,000 vehicles in Japan

The Japanese car manufacturer said the problems found in five models had not caused any accidents in Japan.

A total of 699,000 units were affected in the country, with many having more than one fault, a spokesman for Nissan in Japan told AFP.

The Japan recall includes 484,025 units of the Note, Serena and Kicks models over a defective engine hose cover which can lead to the hose cracking and preventing the vehicle from starting, the company said in a statement.

It said 478,199 vehicles, including the Note, Note Aura, Serena, Leaf and Kicks, were being recalled for a faulty vehicle control programme that in certain circumstances can cause acceleration after the cruise control is stopped. ...continue reading