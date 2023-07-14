Nissan recalls 699,000 vehicles in Japan
「ノート」「セレナ」など 日産約70万台でリコール
TOKYO, Jul 15 (freemalaysiatoday.com) - Automaker Nissan announced today the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.
The Japanese car manufacturer said the problems found in five models had not caused any accidents in Japan.
A total of 699,000 units were affected in the country, with many having more than one fault, a spokesman for Nissan in Japan told AFP.
The Japan recall includes 484,025 units of the Note, Serena and Kicks models over a defective engine hose cover which can lead to the hose cracking and preventing the vehicle from starting, the company said in a statement.
It said 478,199 vehicles, including the Note, Note Aura, Serena, Leaf and Kicks, were being recalled for a faulty vehicle control programme that in certain circumstances can cause acceleration after the cruise control is stopped. ...continue reading
Jul 15 (ANNnewsCH) - 日産自動車は走行できなくなる恐れがあるケースなど、計4件のリコールを届け出ました。対象となる車種は約70万台に上ります。 ...continue reading
Is Japan poised for an economic revival?
thehill.com - Jul 15
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
Nissan recalls 699,000 vehicles in Japan
Automaker Nissan announced today the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.
Could Japanese interest rates trigger a global financial crisis?
Higher Japanese interest rates could threaten global financial stability if they prompt the Japanese to repatriate enough of the US $3.8 trillion they hold in foreign investments.
Japan braces for wave of food price hikes
A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
Japanese firms that chose stock splits are outperforming the market
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
Japan bankruptcies rise as COVID relief repayments come due
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
'Mr. Yen' says Japan’s currency may fall to 160 and beyond
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Telexistence raises $170m as labor-strapped retail industry looks to automation
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
Ransomware attack hits Japan's biggest port, delaying cargo
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
Japan inches toward agricultural reform
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
Rakuten Securities Holdings applies for TSE listing
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
ブビンガバイナリーでトレードを始めよう！その特徴と利点
バイナリーオプションは、選択した資産の価格が特定の期間に上がるか下がるかを予測する形式の取引です。
Japan logs 2.6 tril. yen budget surplus in FY2022
Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
Rising land prices a sign of post-pandemic recovery
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Nikkei 225 hits new 33-year high
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Japan business sentiment improves in second quarter, Bank of Japan tankan shows
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
