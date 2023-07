Japan's Oda wins men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon

, Jul 17 ( NHK ) - Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.

17-year-old Oda is ranked number one in the world. He faced second-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain in the final on Sunday.

Oda took the first set 6-4. He had his second break in the ninth game after a successful drop shot and a backhand shot. He also won the 10th game.

In the second set, Oda overwhelmed Hewett with strong serves and accurate shots and won the set 6-2, winning the match 2-0. ...continue reading