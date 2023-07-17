Japan's Oda wins men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon

17-year-old Oda is ranked number one in the world. He faced second-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain in the final on Sunday.

Oda took the first set 6-4. He had his second break in the ninth game after a successful drop shot and a backhand shot. He also won the 10th game.

In the second set, Oda overwhelmed Hewett with strong serves and accurate shots and won the set 6-2, winning the match 2-0.