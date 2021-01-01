Japan: No Country For PLUS-SIZE Western Women
Black Pigeon Speaks -- Jul 17
Japan as a nation takes fat shaming to a whole new level.
For most Western women living in this country can be mentally scarring as most notions of beauty at any size are viciously mocked in the media but also in almost every social interaction.
Japan as a nation takes fat shaming to a whole new level.
Why Many Japanese Women Do Papa-Katsu?
There are three main types of dates: tea, meal, adult.
Brazilian police arrest man for suspected murder of his wife, daughter in Japan
Brazilian police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
Man gets 10 years for fatally scalding 3-year-old boy with hot water
A court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years in prison for scalding his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death with hot shower water at their apartment in Osaka Prefecture in August 2021.
Man who went on train knife rampage in 2021 gets 19 years in prison
A man who went on a stabbing rampage on a train in 2021 was sentenced to 19 years in prison by the Tokyo District Court on Friday.
TV personality and LGBTQ advocate ryuchell dies at 27
Japanese TV personality, social media influencer and fashion personality Ryuji Higa, better known as ryuchell, has died, according to media reports. They were 27 years old.
Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case
Osaka Prefectural Police revealed this week that they mistakenly arrested a man over a revenge porn case and detained him for 42 days.
U.N. human rights group to probe Johnny's agency sex abuse scandal
A working group of the U.N. Human Rights Council is planning to look into sexual abuse claims against the late founder of Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Kanye West meets Aussie wife's parents in Japan amid speculation he could be denied an Australian visa
Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.
Osaka Naomi welcomes first baby
The International Olympic Committee has quoted Osaka Naomi's boyfriend as saying that the Japanese tennis star has given birth to a baby girl.
Man arrested for pushing father off bridge into river in Osaka
Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.
Japan's Supreme Court: Restroom restrictions for trans woman illegal
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled a workplace's restriction on which bathroom a transgender employee could use was not legal.
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 2 missing in Kyushu
Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan had left seven people dead and two others unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Japan tattoo artists want to wash off criminal connection
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
Teen tourist in trouble for carving name into ancient Japanese temple
A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
