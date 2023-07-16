Suzuki Ryohei wins New York Asian Film Festival's 'Rising Star' award

Japanese Actor Suzuki Ryohei has won the Screen International Rising Star award at the New York Asian Film Festival for his performance in the gay romance drama "Egoist."

The approximately two-week event, which started on Friday, showcases more than 60 films from countries including Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Suzuki played the main character - a gay person navigating his relationship with his lover and the lover's mother - in the film that was screened on Saturday.

Suzuki said at the award ceremony that it was a great honor to receive the award, especially in New York, a city he loves.