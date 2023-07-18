Man given 3-year prison term for killing wife he took care of for 40 years
Fujiwara Hiroshi of Oiso Town in Kanagawa Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, was charged with murdering his wife Teruko, then 79, in November.
The late Teruko had trouble walking. The defendant pushed her in a wheelchair into the sea.
The prosecution demanded seven years' imprisonment, while the defense sought a suspended sentence.
On Tuesday, at the Odawara Branch of the Yokohama District Court, Presiding Judge Kiyama Noburo said the defendant hesitated to put his wife in a care facility due to the firm belief that he must take care of her by himself.
The judge said the defendant's one-sided pessimistic thinking led him to take her life. He added that this case cannot be regarded as a typical instance of nursing care fatigue because he rejected help. ...continue reading
NHK - Jul 19
