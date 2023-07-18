Man given 3-year prison term for killing wife he took care of for 40 years

妻を海に突き落とし殺害…82歳夫に実刑判決

TOKYO, Jul 19 (NHK) - A Japanese court has sentenced an 82-year-old man to three years in prison for killing his wife, whom he had been taking care of for about 40 years.

Fujiwara Hiroshi of Oiso Town in Kanagawa Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, was charged with murdering his wife Teruko, then 79, in November.

The late Teruko had trouble walking. The defendant pushed her in a wheelchair into the sea.

The prosecution demanded seven years' imprisonment, while the defense sought a suspended sentence.

On Tuesday, at the Odawara Branch of the Yokohama District Court, Presiding Judge Kiyama Noburo said the defendant hesitated to put his wife in a care facility due to the firm belief that he must take care of her by himself.

The judge said the defendant's one-sided pessimistic thinking led him to take her life. He added that this case cannot be regarded as a typical instance of nursing care fatigue because he rejected help. ...continue reading

Jul 19 (日テレNEWS) - 車いすに乗っていた妻を海に突き落とし、殺害した罪に問われている82歳の夫に対し、横浜地裁は18日、懲役3年の実刑判決を言い渡しました。終了後、今回の裁判を担当した裁判員が会見を開き、被告と同年代だという男性らが思いを述べました。  ...continue reading
