BREAKING NEWS! Unbearable! Ursine Invader Barricaded with Bunnies, Scares Off Staff

The bear walked into the Tsuki Usagi no Sato rabbit petting park in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, early in the morning.

Staff fled and nobody has been injured. But the bear remains inside with the rabbits, which are usually available for petting and feeding.

Police rushed to the scene and evacuated those inside. They are keeping a close lookout over the bear, together with local municipal government officials and members of a hunting club.

The bear is believed to be a black bear about 1.6 meters long.

Tsuki Usagi no Sato is a tourist facility where visitors can interact with rabbits, and on weekends and holidays, it is a popular place for children to feed the rabbits directly to the animals.