World's most powerful passports: Japan loses top spot in Henley ranking

For the first time in five years, Japan has lost its number one ranking, dropping to third place on the list. Singapore can now call itself the country with the most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest ranking. Its citizens can now enjoy visa-free visits to 192 of the 227 destinations Henley surveys.

Singapore isn’t the only country on the rise. With Japan dropping to third, it falls behind three European countries in second place: Germany, Italy and Spain, who all have visa-free access to 190 destinations.

Japan joins six other nations in third place with 189 destinations listed as visa-free: Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Sweden and South Korea. ...continue reading