World's most powerful passports: Japan loses top spot in Henley ranking
“世界最強” 日本のパスポート 首位から3位に後退
TOKYO, Jul 20 (Forbes) - The newly updated 2023 Henley Passport Index, based on official and exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has revealed a newly crowned winner of the world’s most powerful passport.
For the first time in five years, Japan has lost its number one ranking, dropping to third place on the list. Singapore can now call itself the country with the most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest ranking. Its citizens can now enjoy visa-free visits to 192 of the 227 destinations Henley surveys.
Singapore isn’t the only country on the rise. With Japan dropping to third, it falls behind three European countries in second place: Germany, Italy and Spain, who all have visa-free access to 190 destinations.
Japan joins six other nations in third place with 189 destinations listed as visa-free: Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Sweden and South Korea. ...continue reading
Jul 20 (ANNnewsCH) - 「世界最強」とも言われていた日本のパスポートが世界3位に後退したことが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Haneda Airport reopens Terminal 2 International Flight Area
NHK - Jul 20
Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign visitors to Japan top 10 million in first half of 2023
NHK - Jul 20
The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 10 million in the first half of this year according to a government estimate.
World's most powerful passports: Japan loses top spot in Henley ranking
Forbes - Jul 20
The newly updated 2023 Henley Passport Index, based on official and exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has revealed a newly crowned winner of the world’s most powerful passport.
Japan's $184 Domestic First Class Flight from Osaka to Tokyo | ANA
travelgeek - Jul 20
Today, we are trying ANA(Air Nippon Airways) Premium Class from Itami(Osaka) to Haneda(Tokyo).
Kyoto's Gion Festival reaches climax with float procession
NHK - Jul 18
Spectators have packed the streets of the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto to see the highlight of the traditional Gion Festival -- a procession of ornately decorated floats.
Dolphins ram into swimmers at popular beach in Japan
independent - Jul 18
A spate of dolphin attacks on swimmers at a popular tourist beach in Japan in a single day has prompted serious warnings by the country’s officials.
Swimmers injured in dolphin attacks on Japan beach
AOL - Jul 17
Four swimmers have been injured in dolphin attacks on a beach in central Japan, officials say.
WHY IS THIS UK VAN IN JAPAN? TAKEN TO THE POLICE STATION
TREAD the globe - Jul 17
Having our UK van in Japan is quite unusual but we never expected to get taken to the police station. This was a first for us.
Quake-damaged Minami-aso Railway fully reopens for first time in 7 years
NHK - Jul 16
The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.
Northeastern Japan pounded by heavy rain
NHK - Jul 16
People in northeastern Japan are dealing with a record amount of rainfall. Weather officials are urging them to stay on the alert for flooding and landslides.
A First-Timer’s Tour of Iwate
japan-guide.com - Jul 14
On this 3-Day Trip, we explore Iwate Prefecture's variety of attractions. From its dramatic coastline, spectacular mountains, and historical cities to rustic hot springs and a capital city the New York Times ranked second among places to go in the world in 2023.
Riding Japan’s Luxury Compartment Train | Aru Ressha Kyushu
Solo Solo Travel - Jul 14
Today we are going to be riding the Aru Ressha, JR Kyushu’s luxury train, and enjoy Yufuin and Beppu!
Dazzling Ducktail Haircut At The Iconic Blue Velvet’s Barbershop | Hiroshima Japan
HairCut Harry - Jul 14
Are you ready to see a Ducktail Hairstyle at the iconic Blue Velvet’s Barbershop in Hiroshima, Japan?
Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji
NHK - Jul 13
Scorching heat continues across Japan. In Tokyo's Hachioji City, the temperature hit 39.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the season's highest in the country so far this year.
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 2 missing in Kyushu
NHK - Jul 11
Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan had left seven people dead and two others unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Unexpected first impressions of Japan's remote north
TREAD the globe - Jul 10
After driving to the most northerly point of Japanese mainland, we board a ferry to take us to Japan's most northerly island of Hokkaido. Known as the wilderness island and home to the Ezo Bear.
