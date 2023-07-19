Haneda Airport reopens Terminal 2 International Flight Area

Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Terminal 2 is one of Haneda Airport's domestic terminals. The International Flight Area was opened in March of 2020 to increase the number of international flights at the airport.

But the pandemic forced airport authorities to close the area just two weeks after it started operating.

After that, only Terminal 3 was used for international flights. The airport's operator decided to reopen the International Flight Area because demand for international flights has been increasing.

For the time being, the International Flight Area is only open 8.5 hours a day. It closes at 1:30 p.m. A shortage of airport staff members, who can carry out baggage inspections, is among the reasons cited.