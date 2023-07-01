Mother served fresh warrant for claiming money by starving daughter

A 34-year-old mother in Osaka Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly swindling a cooperative out of mutual aid money by starving her child to the point of hospitalization for low blood sugar in January, according to police.

Kasumi Nawata, a part-time worker in Daito, allegedly withheld giving meals to her now 9-year-old daughter and had her hospitalized for ketotic hypoglycemia from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27 in order to defraud the cooperative of 60,000 yen ($430) in mutual aid payment.

The latest charge leveled against Nawata on Tuesday came as the police suspect she had her daughter, who was 8 years old at the time, admitted to the hospital 43 times. ...continue reading