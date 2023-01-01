Bitcoin gains popularity in Japan as Yen’s volatility escalates
The Japanese Yen has experienced some of the most severe swings in exchange rates in history.
The volatility has traders on Japan-focused digital asset exchanges turning to bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most valuable crypto by market cap, which is widely regarded as a hedge against conventional finance.
According to data gathered by Paris-based Kaiko, the share of Bitcoin transaction volume on Japanese exchanges grew from 69% to 80% in the first six months of 2023. The entire trading volume on Japanese exchanges was $4 billion in June, representing a 60% increase year to date.
This year, the bitcoin-Japanese yen (BTC/JPY) pair’s proportion of total volume in bitcoin-fiat trading pairs went up from 4% to 11%.
Bitcoin is commonly regarded as digital gold and a hedge against traditional Finance and fiat currencies, which are said to lack intrinsic or fixed value and are not supported by tangible assets.
Historically, citizens of nations plagued by inflation and fiat currency volatility have embraced digital assets. ...continue reading
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
NHK - Jul 21
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season appears to have ended in three regions west of Tokyo.
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 21
Bitcoin has found a new home in Japan. Since the Federal Reserve (Fed) began its aggressive interest rate hike campaign in March 2022, the Japanese yen has significantly depreciated.
MSN - Jul 21
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
MSN - Jul 21
Have you ever wondered why Japanese people have some of the longest life expectancies in the world? The secret lies not only in their culture and lifestyle but also in their dietary choices.
Kyodo - Jul 20
A 34-year-old mother in Osaka Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly swindling a cooperative out of mutual aid money by starving her child to the point of hospitalization for low blood sugar in January, according to police.
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
NHK - Jul 20
Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Jul 20
The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 10 million in the first half of this year according to a government estimate.
News On Japan - Jul 20
Police have called off their watch over the Tsuki Usagi no Sato rabbit park after a search revealed the bear they feared holed up in the facility in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, was not there.
Forbes - Jul 20
The newly updated 2023 Henley Passport Index, based on official and exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has revealed a newly crowned winner of the world’s most powerful passport.
NHK - Jul 20
A total of 110 men filed lawsuits with courts in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere in Japan on Wednesday, demanding a refund from a chain of body hair removal clinics for men.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 20
