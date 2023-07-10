Dogs in Japanese offices aim to keep owners happy

A 2021 study published in the journal Animals found that having dogs in the office leads to more social interaction and cross-department exchange, and contributes to greater well-being and job satisfaction.

The dog office is covered with stain-proof carpet, free dog food and an indoor play area for a toss and fetch session in between meetings. The dog area is located in a closed-off part of the office so that those with allergies -- or those who just aren’t dog people -- can still work there. A dedicated elevator indicates it only stops at the dog area on the 25th floor.