Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia
observerbd.com -- Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
The free-flowing display was enough to prompt Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda to talk about his team challenging for the title in Australia and New Zealand.
Japan, who won the World Cup in 2011, were a class above the 77th-ranked Zambia, creating a slew of chances with their sharp movement and passing in a performance that will have the tournament heavyweights on alert.
Three of the goals came through sweeping upfield movements as Japan scored more than twice in a World Cup game for the first time since the triumphant tournament in Germany 12 years ago. ...continue reading
Hoshoryu wins first sumo tournament
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
Japan fans continue much admired cleaning tradition after first Women's World Cup game
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
This JAPANESE LURE DESIGNER Will Change The Way You FISH
BassFishingHQ - Jul 22
Whenever a new Japanese lure or technique hits the American market, it seems as if you can never find those lures. In this video we will discuss this with famous lure designer Kenta Kimura.
Japan's Sporting Successes & Upcoming 2023 Events
newsonjapan.com - Jul 22
Some nations too often consider Japanese national teams as underdogs in major sporting events.
Japan's Oda wins men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon
NHK - Jul 17
Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.
Tsuyoshi Kosaka (Japan) vs Baruto (Estonia) | MMA Fight
That's why MMA! - Jul 15
Professional japanese heavyweight mma fighter and Pride FC veteran Tsuyoshi Kosaka against estonian former pro sumo wrestler and top ranked athlete Kaido Hoovelson with nickname "Baruto". Fight took place in Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan on December 29, 2016. MMA fight video in HD, highlights.
Who do we appreciate? Japan’s macho cheerleaders fight to save dying art form
South China Morning Post - Jul 14
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
Motor racing: Japanese F1 Grand Prix to take place in April next year
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Tennis: Activists stop play at Wimbledon on day to forget for Japan
Kyodo - Jul 06
Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Kaze Fujii produces the theme song for "Basketball World Cup"
News On Japan - Jul 06
The theme song for the Basketball World Cup, which opens next month, has been chosen as "Workin’Hard," written by Kaze Fujii, who is currently exciting the world with his first overseas performance and Asian tour.
What are all the meanings of the word wicket in cricket?
newsonjapan.com - Jul 04
In cricket, the term "wicket" refers to three different but interrelated things.
The Rise of Japanese Street Contest Skaters (and the Fall of America)
Dumb Data - Jul 01
Competitive skateboarding is in its infancy given the initial commercial boom in the U.S., but Japanese men and women particularly in street contests in the last three years have shown more growth than any other country in terms of the percentage of total earnings won.
Ohtani Shohei's hometown immortalizes him in rice field
NHK - Jun 29
The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.
JBC says cannabis found in boxer Ioka's December doping test sample
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Japan Boxing Commission has revealed that boxer Kazuto Ioka's urine sample taken on Dec 31 showed traces of cannabis.
Historic game set to take place between Japan and England
planetrugby.com - Jun 23
History will be made on June 22 next year when England and Japan face off in an international on Japanese soil, it has been announced.
