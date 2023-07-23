Hoshoryu wins first sumo tournament

Hoshoryu, who holds the third-highest rank of Sekiwake, rank-and-filer Hokutofuji and up-and-coming rookie Hakuoho had 11 wins each before the final day.

Hoshoryu beat Hakuoho to tie Hokutofuji with 12 wins.

In the playoff, Hoshoryu pushed Hokutofuji out of the ring to clinch the title.

Hoshoryu is a nephew of former Yokozuna Grand Champion Asashoryu, who won 25 tournaments.