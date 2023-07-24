Price of Japanese summer favorite on the rise

Eating grilled eel is a summer tradition in Japan. It's said to help build stamina and provide relief from the heat. But this year, people may have to cut back on the delicacy as prices of domestically sourced eel are on the rise.

A government survey found that the retail price of 100 grams of grilled domestic eel was about 1,460 yen, or 10 dollars, in Tokyo's 23 wards last month. That's up 13 percent in yen terms from June of last year.

The rise is partly due to higher trading prices of juvenile eel. The Fisheries Agency says poor catches have caused prices to rise 14 percent from last year, reaching 2.5 million yen, or about 17,600 dollars per kilogram.

Wholesalers say higher transportation costs are also putting upward pressure on prices. They say retailers may increase sales of eel imported from China as a more affordable option.