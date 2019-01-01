The most popular casino games in Japan

Japan has a long-standing on-off relationship with many forms of gambling; even so, it has been noted in history books as even emperors have enjoyed playing games like Sugoroku.

Since this game was so popular with emperor Tenmu, the people under his rule also fell in love with it. And towards the end of the 8th century, the general population was gambling too. Interestingly enough, though, it was still illegal at that point.

Horse races and cockfighting were two of the most popular, and some people got so good at it that they became a bakuto - a professional gambler.

By 1718, there were strict gambling laws in place, making a clear distinction between what was considered heavy or light betting. Over time and heading into the 19th century Japan opened access to Western-style casino games to residents of Japan. By 1907 though, gambling in all its forms became illegal.

This is why the news that Japan would get its first casino in 2029 was big news. The people of Japan can still enjoy an online casino, and there are some incredibly popular Western and Japanese casino games that people play.

Poker

There are many variations of poker, and some are more popular than others. The most popular poker game in Japan is Texas Holdem’, and that is the game of choice for the Japan Open Poker Tour as well as the All-Japan Poker Championship. And while you can offer cash prizes, people can still enjoy the game.

Tournament runners accept cash from the players to play, but rather than give cash back as winnings (which isn’t allowed), they create huge packages that include accommodation, travel, and their buy-in for tournaments around the world (where they can win real cash).

Dragon Tiger

Dragon Tiger is a high-speed card game and one that is very popular in Japan. It feels a lot like Baccarat to play - so if you love Baccarat, this is one for you to try. Wagers are placed on either the tiger hand or the dragon hand, and whoever has the highest card wins.

If you have chosen the winning hand, you win. And for a twist, in the end, people who bet on the tiger hand get half of their money back, and dragons get cards of the same value.

Live Dealer Games

One of the best casino games sweeping the world right now is live dealer games. They bring a new dimension to table games, and many players find them incredibly exciting! They bridge the gap between playing from the comfort of your own home, with the excitement and experience of a live dealer. You’ll get the real shuffle and dealing that happens in a land-based casino, but the rest of the game is supported by tech as normal.

Lottery Games

Takarakuji, Japanese lotteries, are held by larger cities, and there is a range of lotteries that residents can enjoy. They include the Japan Loto 6, Japan Loto 7, and Japan Mini Loto. All of them have different rules and days that you can play. For example, with Japan Mini Loto you choose five numbers between 1-31, and there are four prizes that you can win.

Ranging from the largest prize for which you need 5 numbers to the smaller prize where you need to match 3. The draw for the Japan Mini Loto happens every Tuesday. While the Japan Loto 6 takes place every Monday and Thursday and has bigger prizes, you choose numbers between 1 and 43.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most enjoyable (and easiest) games to play both online and offline. The game is completely based on luck, although there are some people who believe they have a great tactic for winning! People of all experience levels when it comes to casino games can enjoy this one with little to no fuss.

Since roulette is so easy, it makes this one super enjoyable and easy - which is why it has secured its place as one of the most popular games in Japan.

Slot Games

Slot games are one of the most popular online games in the world, and Japan is no exception. They are ideal for hyper-casual gamers, those commuting, mobile device players or players who like to spend a few hours at the computer because the only thing you need to learn is how a slot game works in terms of wagers and symbols, much like roulette, it is easy to make a start.

And another bonus for players is that slots come in many different themes - bright colours, great graphics, and gorgeous music. They make for an enjoyable way to spend time.

The people of Japan, including emperors, have long enjoyed playing games where money or goods can be won - and this list above is just a few of the popular options!