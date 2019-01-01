Eel sales in full swing ahead of Midsummer Day of the Ox
土用丑の日前に うなぎ商戦がスーパーで本格化“超特大”も登場
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Jul 26 (News On Japan) - With the coming of Doyo no Ushi (Midsummer Day of the Ox) this Sunday, supermarkets in Japan have begun setting up special eel corners to launch the sales season of this traditional delicacy.
Wholesale prices of eels have remained high due to poor catches of juvenile glass eels, and retail prices at supermarkets are expected to rise from last year.
Jul 26 (ANNnewsCH) - 今月30日の土用の丑（うし）の日を前に大手スーパーではうなぎの特設コーナーが設置されるなど、26日から本格的なうなぎ商戦が始まりました。 ...continue reading
Eel sales in full swing ahead of Midsummer Day of the Ox
News On Japan - Jul 26
With the coming of Doyo no Ushi (Midsummer Day of the Ox) this Sunday, supermarkets in Japan have begun setting up special eel corners to launch the sales season of this traditional delicacy.
News On Japan - Jul 26
With the coming of Doyo no Ushi (Midsummer Day of the Ox) this Sunday, supermarkets in Japan have begun setting up special eel corners to launch the sales season of this traditional delicacy.
'Era of mass closures': the Japan businesses without successors
AFP - Jul 26
A 2019 government report estimated that about 1.27 million small business owners would be 70 or older by 2025 and have no successors.
AFP - Jul 26
A 2019 government report estimated that about 1.27 million small business owners would be 70 or older by 2025 and have no successors.
Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
AI is rewriting the rules of $200 billion games industry
Japan Times - Jul 26
Executives and politicians across the world worry about the havoc that next-generation artificial intelligence will wreak on industries from finance to health-care. For the $200 billion (Y28.2 trillion) games sector, the revolution has already begun.
Japan Times - Jul 26
Executives and politicians across the world worry about the havoc that next-generation artificial intelligence will wreak on industries from finance to health-care. For the $200 billion (Y28.2 trillion) games sector, the revolution has already begun.
Boxer Inoue Naoya is 2nd Japanese to win world titles in 4 weight divisions
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID
Kyodo - Jul 25
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
Kyodo - Jul 25
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
NHK - Jul 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
NHK - Jul 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
AP - Jul 25
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
AP - Jul 25
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
World's largest art: manga mania hits rice paddy
News On Japan - Jul 25
Rice paddy art in Gyoda City, Saitama Prefecture, is in full bloom with the depiction of popular manga characters from the movie "Tonde Saitama: With Love from Lake Biwa" scheduled to be released later this year.
News On Japan - Jul 25
Rice paddy art in Gyoda City, Saitama Prefecture, is in full bloom with the depiction of popular manga characters from the movie "Tonde Saitama: With Love from Lake Biwa" scheduled to be released later this year.
The most popular casino games in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jul 25
Japan has a long-standing on-off relationship with many forms of gambling; even so, it has been noted in history books as even emperors have enjoyed playing games like Sugoroku.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 25
Japan has a long-standing on-off relationship with many forms of gambling; even so, it has been noted in history books as even emperors have enjoyed playing games like Sugoroku.
Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect
devdiscourse.com - Jul 24
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
devdiscourse.com - Jul 24
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
More Japan tourist hot-spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions
Kyodo - Jul 24
The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds to use in promoting themselves to travelers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyodo - Jul 24
The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds to use in promoting themselves to travelers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan's METI to build new supercomputer to help develop AI at home
Nikkei - Jul 24
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will introduce a new cutting-edge supercomputer through its affiliated laboratory to support the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Jul 24
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will introduce a new cutting-edge supercomputer through its affiliated laboratory to support the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Price of Japanese summer favorite on the rise
NHK - Jul 24
Eating grilled eel is a summer tradition in Japan. It's said to help build stamina and provide relief from the heat. But this year, people may have to cut back on the delicacy as prices of domestically sourced eel are on the rise.
NHK - Jul 24
Eating grilled eel is a summer tradition in Japan. It's said to help build stamina and provide relief from the heat. But this year, people may have to cut back on the delicacy as prices of domestically sourced eel are on the rise.
Where to Eat Solo in Tokyo | 3 Options That Are Not Ramen
Japan by Food - Jul 24
Japan is a country that welcomes solo activities. So much so that there’s a term for it–ohitorisama (おひとりさま)–meaning ‘lone customer’. Restaurants, cafes, bars, and beyond, cater to parties of one, and we’re here to show you three of the best if you find yourself so inclined.
Japan by Food - Jul 24
Japan is a country that welcomes solo activities. So much so that there’s a term for it–ohitorisama (おひとりさま)–meaning ‘lone customer’. Restaurants, cafes, bars, and beyond, cater to parties of one, and we’re here to show you three of the best if you find yourself so inclined.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3