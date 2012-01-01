Singapore investors head for property in Japan on weaker yen, Osaka casino resort bet

International property agent FM Investment said it has seen a fivefold increase in inquiries since Japan opened its borders in October, with Singapore making up about 70 per cent of 800 requests between April and June alone, followed by Hong Kong.

Second-quarter sales are double the volume of the whole of 2022.

The yen has fallen about 8 per cent against the Singapore and Hong Kong dollar in 2023, increasing the purchasing power of property investors seeking bargains outside two of the most-expensive markets in the Asia-Pacific region. ...continue reading