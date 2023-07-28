Japan mayor sorry for flyer to pregnant women
妊婦向けの「先輩パパからあなたへ」批判集まり配布中止 広島・尾道市
The flyer included a section titled "Advice from fathers to you," which included answers to a survey of new fathers conducted five years ago in the city of Onomichi in the western Hiroshima prefecture.
Officials have been sharing the responses with expectant women ever since, apparently thinking it would be helpful to know what new fathers liked and disliked about their wives' behavior after giving birth.
Some men said they were annoyed when their wives became "irritated for unknown reasons" or could "not do housekeeping work" because they were too busy taking care of the baby.
Japanese women have long struggled against deeply entrenched gender stereotypes, and there was a furious reaction when the document was shared on social media this week....continue reading
A Japanese mayor has apologized after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on what most irritated husbands after their wives became mothers, an official said on Thursday.
