Kabuki actor Ennosuke indicted over assisting in parents' suicide
TOKYO, Jul 29 (Kyodo) - Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
The 47-year-old, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, is suspected of giving his mother Nobuko, 75, and his father Hiroyuki, 76, known as Kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro, an excessive amount of sleeping drugs on May 17, resulting in their deaths, according to the indictment.
Investigative sources believe that Ennosuke, who was found collapsed alongside his parents at their home in Tokyo on May 18, also intended to commit suicide. ...continue reading
Kim Kardashian wears rare $300,000 Birkin bag at soccer match in Japan
Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
Dark side of the anime industry in Japan
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
Japan's sole custody laws have been criticised for incentivising child abduction, but the system may be about to change
Mother served fresh warrant for claiming money by starving daughter
Bear vanishes after holed up in bunny park
Chain of body hair removal clinics for men sued after suspending services
Ursine Invader Barricaded with Bunnies, Scares Off Staff
Dog bites Japanese idol on face during recording session
