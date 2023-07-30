Diners in Japan beat the heat with grilled eel
TOKYO, Jul 30 (NHK) - Diners in Japan have been flocking to grilled eel restaurants nationwide. The delicacy is traditionally eaten to beat the heat on the Midsummer Day of the Ox, which fell on Sunday.
People braved the scorching temperatures in search of a tasty stamina boost.
And those in Okaya City in Nagano Prefecture were spoilt for choice. There are many eel restaurants in the city, which lies on the shores of Lake Suwa....continue reading
Typhoon Khanun may approach Japan's Okinawa and Amami
NHK - Jul 31
A typhoon is moving across the sea south of Japan and may approach the country's southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami from Monday through Tuesday.
Diners in Japan beat the heat with grilled eel
Government reveals wild marijuana activities in northern Japan
Sumida River Fireworks Festival held for first time in four years
Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600-million-year-old ocean water in the Himalayas
Average life expectancy in Japan falls for 2nd straight year
Japan bounce back with hard-fought triumph over plucky Tonga in Higashiosaka
Kabuki actor Ennosuke indicted over assisting in parents' suicide
Japan set for largest ever minimum wage hike after panel proposal
Japan gearing up to launch small moon lander next month
Oldest Takahama nuclear reactor put back online
ANALYSIS-Bank of Japan's opaque policy shift means stronger, wilder yen
Betting in Japan: Navigating betting culture in Land of the Rising Sun
Step into the Virtual World: How VR is Transforming Online Casino Gaming
Bank of Japan holds interest rates, makes yield curve control policy more flexible
Japan mayor sorry for flyer to pregnant women
