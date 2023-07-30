Typhoon Khanun may approach Japan's Okinawa and Amami

A typhoon is moving across the sea south of Japan and may approach the country's southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami from Monday through Tuesday.

Japan's Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Khanun was headed north-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour as of 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The storm had a central atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals, with winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour near its center and gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour.

Winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour are expected in Okinawa, and up to 82.8 kilometers per hour in Amami on Monday.

Weather officials say up to 100 millimeters of rainfall is expected over 24 hours through Monday evening in the regions.

Officials are warning residents of violent winds and high waves, as well as landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, swollen rivers and high tides.