Typhoon Khanun may approach Japan's Okinawa and Amami
NHK -- Jul 31
A typhoon is moving across the sea south of Japan and may approach the country's southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami from Monday through Tuesday.
Japan's Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Khanun was headed north-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour as of 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The storm had a central atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals, with winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour near its center and gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour.
Winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour are expected in Okinawa, and up to 82.8 kilometers per hour in Amami on Monday.
Weather officials say up to 100 millimeters of rainfall is expected over 24 hours through Monday evening in the regions.
Officials are warning residents of violent winds and high waves, as well as landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, swollen rivers and high tides.
VAN LIFE IN JAPAN- IT DOESN'T ALWAYS GO AS PLANNED
Van life in Japan is a unique & unusual experience, but sometimes things don't go as planned and today we needed help.
Airlines rejoice as Hong Kong-Japan travel spikes
Despite the continuous rise in ticket prices between Hong Kong and Japan, the demand for air travel has not slowed down one bit as flight searches in July and August from Hong Kong have revealed that over 45% were to destinations in Japan.
Sumida River Fireworks Festival held for first time in four years
The skies over Tokyo's Sumida Ward were lit up on Saturday night as one of the capital's most popular summer fireworks festivals was held for the first time since 2019.
3 Days at a Japanese Buddhist Temple with 550 years of History | Kakurinbo, Kuonji Temple
This time, we're going on a two-night stay at a temple in Yamanashi.
Tokyo to Raise Hotel Tax Rate for Tourists (2023) | Japan Travel Update
There has been talk on Tokyo’s raise of accommodation tax (leisure tax) on visitors which is ¥100 under ¥10,000 a night and ¥200 over that.
Riding Japan's Newest Intercity Train named "Spacia X" | Asakusa - Nikko
Today, we are traveling on "Spacia X" which just debuted in July 15th, 2023 as a new express train between Asakusa(Tokyo) and Nikko(Tochigi).
Many areas of Japan again have life-threatening temperatures on Thursday
Many areas across Japan had another day of life-threatening temperatures on Thursday with cities in western to eastern Japan reporting daytime highs above 38 degrees Celsius.
Get ready to zip 1740 meters across Japan's islands
An ambitious plan to build a 1740-meter zipline [flying fox] over the Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu islands took a step closer to reality this week with the mayors of two cities establishing a project team.
World's largest art: manga mania hits rice paddy
Rice paddy art in Gyoda City, Saitama Prefecture, is in full bloom with the depiction of popular manga characters from the movie "Tonde Saitama: With Love from Lake Biwa" scheduled to be released later this year.
More Japan tourist hot-spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions
The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds to use in promoting themselves to travelers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
QUITTING the 9-5 to see THE JAPAN YOU NEVER KNEW EXISTED
Getting away from Japan's tourist spots we see a side to Japan that we never knew existed.
Rainy season over in Tokyo area and northeastern Tohoku region
Japanese weather officials said on Saturday that the rainy season appears to be over in Tokyo and surrounding areas as well as the northeastern Tohoku region.
Rainy season ends in 3 regions west of Tokyo, Japan's weather officials say
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season appears to have ended in three regions west of Tokyo.
GION MATSURI - Kyoto's most important festival
Lighting up the city of Kyoto each July is the Gion Matsuri! One of the most famous festivals in Japan. Seeing the Gion Festival is a great experience, with the festival dominating the city’s downtown area (Shijo area).
Photographing The World: Japan
When you think about Japan you might think of Tokyo and an Ultra Modern cityscape but once you leave the city you get into the beautiful countryside and historic temples.
