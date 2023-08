Japanese junior high kids average 12 percent in English oral test

, Aug 01 ( Japan Times ) - Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.

More than 60% of the students evaluated could not answer a single speaking question correctly, the education ministry results showed.

Although national assessments are conducted annually, it was the first time in four years that third-year high schoolers' English was evaluated.