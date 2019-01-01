Japan opens up to foreign entertainers
According to a report in the Yomiuri Shimbun dated July 31, it is expected that from August 1, foreign singers visiting Japan for concerts and other events will benefit from a substantial easing of the requirements for the "Entertainment Visa."
Previously, foreign singers were unable to obtain the Entertainment Visa unless they met at least one of several requirements, such as receiving a daily fee of at least 500,000 yen, staying in Japan for 15 days or less, performing at venues with at least 100 seats without selling food and drinks, or participating in official events organized by the Japanese government or schools.
However, going forward, the stay period for popular singers earning 500,000 yen or more per day will be extended to "within 30 days." This change will allow well-known idol groups from Korea to conduct "tour concerts" across Japan.
Additionally, the Japanese government plans to permit foreign musicians to perform at live houses that sell alcohol.
Previously, if foreign musicians did not meet the requirements for any of the three types of Entertainment Visas, they were subject to a restriction that required them to have a performance history of at least two years overseas and perform on a stage larger than 13 square meters. However, this restriction will be waived for concert organizers who have invited foreign musicians for at least three years.
These two measures are expected to not only benefit well-established singers with a large fan base but also make it easier for new musicians and indie bands to enter the Japanese market.
The relaxation of the visa requirements will be implemented through amendments to the Ministry of Justice Ordinance related to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.
