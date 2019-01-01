Warner Bros. apologizes after "Barbenheimer" memes cause controversy in Japan

Warner Bros. has apologized for engaging in "Barbienheimer" social media marketing after the company's Japanese branch posted a statement criticizing the headquarters for feeding into the craze online.

Numerous online users in Japan have started a #NoBarbenheimer petition against the joint-double feature's insensitivity to the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology," the company said in a statement to Variety on Tuesday.

Concerns began when the U.S. "Barbie" Twitter account replied to a fanart poster of Barbie sitting on the shoulders of Oppenheimer in front of an atomic mushroom cloud, the "Barbie" U.S. Twitter account read, "It's going to be a summer to remember." ...continue reading