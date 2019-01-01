Warner Bros. apologizes after "Barbenheimer" memes cause controversy in Japan
「バービー」謝罪 原爆合成画像に“ハート絵文字”SNSで物議
salon -- Aug 02
Warner Bros. has apologized for engaging in "Barbienheimer" social media marketing after the company's Japanese branch posted a statement criticizing the headquarters for feeding into the craze online.
Numerous online users in Japan have started a #NoBarbenheimer petition against the joint-double feature's insensitivity to the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
"Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology," the company said in a statement to Variety on Tuesday.
Concerns began when the U.S. "Barbie" Twitter account replied to a fanart poster of Barbie sitting on the shoulders of Oppenheimer in front of an atomic mushroom cloud, the "Barbie" U.S. Twitter account read, "It's going to be a summer to remember." ...continue reading
Aug 02 (ANNnewsCH) - バービー人形を実写化した映画「バービー」の公式アカウントが物議を醸しています。 ...continue reading
Toyota posts record sales, profits for April-June quarter
Toyota Motor says it has posted record sales and profits for the April-to-June quarter.
Japan had hottest July in 125 years
Japan has had the hottest July since the country's weather officials began taking data in 1898.
6-year-old boy wakes up to find his parents dead in the house
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Binance Japan launches, offering 34 tokens for spot trading
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of Binance Japan, a dedicated platform for Japanese residents.
Researchers say Japan exaggerated the story of 'Japanese Schindler' Chiune Sugihara
Three years before the Olympics began in 2021, Tokyo was already developing the national image it would display as the world looked on.
‘A portal to a different world’: a gamer’s guide to visiting Japan
Whether you enter the big green pipe to Super Nintendo World, or want to rummage through rare games in Tokyo’s Electric Town, Japan is a video game paradise
Japan opens up to foreign entertainers
Starting next month, the visa requirements for foreign entertainers visiting Japan will be significantly relaxed.
How to Survive Summer in Japan | 4 Foods To Keep You Cool!
Stay cool this scorching Japanese summer with a mouthwatering journey through the most refreshing and delicious traditional foods!
The Truth About Cheating In Japan
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Typhoon Khanun approaching Okinawa
A large and very strong typhoon is approaching Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa. Officials are calling on people to be on the alert for violent winds, storm surges and high waves.
Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
Japanese junior high kids average 12 percent in English oral test
Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.
Japanese 'Joker' gets 23 years in jail for Halloween attack
A court in Tokyo on Monday sentenced a man to 23 years in jail after finding him guilty of attempted murder and starting a fire on a train in the Japanese capital while dressed as comic book villain– the Joker.
