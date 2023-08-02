Toyota unveils new Land Cruiser models, including first hybrid type

The hybrid type of the four-wheel drive vehicle, released in the world premiere on Wednesday, targets the North American and Chinese markets. The shift to electric vehicles from gasoline or diesel-powered ones has been accelerating in the markets, in contrast to other parts of the world.

The automaker says it is still studying whether to put the hybrid model on the Japanese and other markets. New gasoline and diesel-powered models are planned to hit the Japanese market in the first half of next year.

The Land Cruiser models have highly been assessed for their off-road driving performance and durability since the launch of the original type in 1951. A total of 11.3 million units have been sold in 170 countries and regions. ...continue reading