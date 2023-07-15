AirJapan to fly Narita-Bangkok route from next year
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 03 (News On Japan) - Japanese airline company All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced its new international brand, "AirJapan," will begin its first service on February 9th next year on the Narita-Bangkok route.
AirJapan will offer an all-economy class configuration, eliminating business class seats and similar offerings on aircraft owned by All Nippon Airways.
The airline will offer flexible fares based on factors like the number of checked baggage items and will prepare 13 types of in-flight meals.
With the expectation of increasing demand from Southeast Asia and Oceania, the Narita-Bangkok route will initially be operated six days a week roundtrip, starting from February 9th next year, with the lowest one-way fare set at 15,500 yen.
The airline is also considering new routes departing from Kansai International Airport.
How to Spend 3 Days in OSAKA - Japan Travel Itinerary
Osaka is one of the most fun places you'll visit in country, and also one of the most delicious; Called the KITCHEN of Japan this city is a must visit location on any Japan Trip.
Typhoon Khanun moving toward Okinawa
A large, powerful typhoon continued to approach Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday, leaving a 90-year-old man dead, as the country's weather agency warned of strong winds and storm tides.
Japan had hottest July in 125 years
Japan has had the hottest July since the country's weather officials began taking data in 1898.
‘A portal to a different world’: a gamer’s guide to visiting Japan
Whether you enter the big green pipe to Super Nintendo World, or want to rummage through rare games in Tokyo’s Electric Town, Japan is a video game paradise
Japan shuts down its biggest gay venue
The biggest hattenba (gay cruising space) in west Japan is closed! Hokuoukan had been the iconic gay venue in Osaka for more than 4 decades! Its sudden closure has shocked the gay community in Japan.
100 Hours Inside JAPAN'S Toxic Evacuated CITY
Streets Are Empty With EVERYTHING Left Behind
VAN LIFE IN JAPAN- IT DOESN'T ALWAYS GO AS PLANNED
Van life in Japan is a unique & unusual experience, but sometimes things don't go as planned and today we needed help.
Airlines rejoice as Hong Kong-Japan travel spikes
Despite the continuous rise in ticket prices between Hong Kong and Japan, the demand for air travel has not slowed down one bit as flight searches in July and August from Hong Kong have revealed that over 45% were to destinations in Japan.
Sumida River Fireworks Festival held for first time in four years
The skies over Tokyo's Sumida Ward were lit up on Saturday night as one of the capital's most popular summer fireworks festivals was held for the first time since 2019.
3 Days at a Japanese Buddhist Temple with 550 years of History | Kakurinbo, Kuonji Temple
This time, we're going on a two-night stay at a temple in Yamanashi.
Tokyo to Raise Hotel Tax Rate for Tourists (2023) | Japan Travel Update
There has been talk on Tokyo’s raise of accommodation tax (leisure tax) on visitors which is ¥100 under ¥10,000 a night and ¥200 over that.
Riding Japan's Newest Intercity Train named "Spacia X" | Asakusa - Nikko
Today, we are traveling on "Spacia X" which just debuted in July 15th, 2023 as a new express train between Asakusa(Tokyo) and Nikko(Tochigi).
Many areas of Japan again have life-threatening temperatures on Thursday
Many areas across Japan had another day of life-threatening temperatures on Thursday with cities in western to eastern Japan reporting daytime highs above 38 degrees Celsius.
Get ready to zip 1740 meters across Japan's islands
An ambitious plan to build a 1740-meter zipline [flying fox] over the Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu islands took a step closer to reality this week with the mayors of two cities establishing a project team.
World's largest art: manga mania hits rice paddy
Rice paddy art in Gyoda City, Saitama Prefecture, is in full bloom with the depiction of popular manga characters from the movie "Tonde Saitama: With Love from Lake Biwa" scheduled to be released later this year.
