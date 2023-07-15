AirJapan to fly Narita-Bangkok route from next year

AirJapan will offer an all-economy class configuration, eliminating business class seats and similar offerings on aircraft owned by All Nippon Airways.

The airline will offer flexible fares based on factors like the number of checked baggage items and will prepare 13 types of in-flight meals.

With the expectation of increasing demand from Southeast Asia and Oceania, the Narita-Bangkok route will initially be operated six days a week roundtrip, starting from February 9th next year, with the lowest one-way fare set at 15,500 yen.

The airline is also considering new routes departing from Kansai International Airport.