U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation

Damilola Olawuyi, chair of the U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights, told reporters Friday the number of victims may total several hundred, and he accused Japan’s mainstream media of standing silent about the alleged abuse for decades.

Olawuyi raised serious questions about the sincerity of the response from the talent agency Kitagawa founded, Johnny & Associates. He urged other entertainment industry players to carry out a “transparent and legitimate investigation with a clear timeline.”

A full report is set to be presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council in June, which will include recommendations for change.

The men who have come forward say Kitagawa abused them in his Tokyo luxury mansion, as well as other places, such as his car and overseas hotels, while performing as dancers and singers. ...continue reading

Aug 05 (テレ東BIZ) - 「企業活動における人権侵害」を調査するために来日している国連の専門家が会見を開きました。ジャニーズ事務所前社長の性加害問題について、「深く憂慮すべき疑惑が明らかになった」と指摘しました。