U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation
国連人権理事会の調査 性加害｢深く憂慮すべき疑惑」
Damilola Olawuyi, chair of the U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights, told reporters Friday the number of victims may total several hundred, and he accused Japan’s mainstream media of standing silent about the alleged abuse for decades.
Olawuyi raised serious questions about the sincerity of the response from the talent agency Kitagawa founded, Johnny & Associates. He urged other entertainment industry players to carry out a “transparent and legitimate investigation with a clear timeline.”
A full report is set to be presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council in June, which will include recommendations for change.
The men who have come forward say Kitagawa abused them in his Tokyo luxury mansion, as well as other places, such as his car and overseas hotels, while performing as dancers and singers. ...continue reading
AP - Aug 05
The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations.
Insider - Aug 05
Japan has millions of abandoned houses in the countryside, and the country is struggling to fill them.
NHK - Aug 04
Japanese weather officials warn that Typhoon Khanun is expected to approach Okinawa again after leaving a trail of destruction in the southwestern prefecture.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Police on Thursday searched the dormitory of Nihon University's American football team in Tokyo over an allegation a member possessed cannabis, investigative sources said.
News On Japan - Aug 04
One of Japan's most famous and historically significant buildings, Todaiji Temple, has been vandalized with graffiti resembling a cat.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.
Japan Today - Aug 04
The operator of a major conveyer belt sushi chain has dropped its damages suit against a teenager who was filmed in a viral video licking a soy sauce bottle at one of its restaurants, according to the company.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Young activists in Japan have launched a petition urging the distributors of hit movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to disavow the "Barbenheimer" hashtag referring to both films online amid controversy over memes involving atomic bomb images.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 04
News On Japan - Aug 03
Japanese airline company All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced its new international brand, "AirJapan," will begin its first service on February 9th next year on the Narita-Bangkok route.
NHK - Aug 03
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says it's teaming up with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The aim is to develop new services that utilize artificial intelligence.
NHK - Aug 03
One of Japan's biggest summer festivals kicked off in the northeast city of Aomori on Wednesday. The annual event is being held without coronavirus restrictions for the first time in four years.
NHK - Aug 02
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled its new Land Cruiser models, including the series' first hybrid type. The move reflects the global auto giant's carbon neutrality strategy to avoid solely focusing on electric vehicles.
Japan Today - Aug 02
A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.
News On Japan - Aug 02
The results of a nationwide survey targeting about 2 million elementary and junior high school students have been announced, revealing that the number of books at home is related to the ability of students to provide correct answers.
salon - Aug 02
Warner Bros. has apologized for engaging in "Barbienheimer" social media marketing after the company's Japanese branch posted a statement criticizing the headquarters for feeding into the craze online.