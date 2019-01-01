Japan's museums facing storage crisis
「保管場所がない」博物館の収蔵庫 全国6割で“パンク状態”
The National Museum of Nature and Science expresses a growing sense of crisis that its fundamental roles of collection and preservation are becoming unattainable.
Kazukazu Shinoda, Director of the National Museum of Nature and Science, one of Japan's foremost museums, located in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, said valuable collections that no longer fits in the storage rooms are stacked in the corridors. "Items that we can't seem to store adequately are piling up. In reality, the storage facility itself is already full."
According to a survey conducted by the Japan Museum Association in 2019, approximately 60% of museums and art galleries reported that they either have "materials that cannot fit" or that they are "over 90% full."
In some cases, researchers who wish to donate collected materials are forced to dispose of them themselves due to the lack of space in museums to accept them.
News On Japan - Aug 07
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
NHK - Aug 05
Japan's labor ministry says it has found that more than 7,200 business establishments violated laws last year regarding their foreign technical trainees.
Royal Armouries - Aug 04
The Japanese word ‘bushidō’ simply means ‘the way of the warrior,’ and gained traction through Nitobe Inazō’s seminal work Bushido: The Soul of Japan of 1899.
News On Japan - Aug 02
The results of a nationwide survey targeting about 2 million elementary and junior high school students have been announced, revealing that the number of books at home is related to the ability of students to provide correct answers.
timesofisrael.com - Aug 02
Three years before the Olympics began in 2021, Tokyo was already developing the national image it would display as the world looked on.
Japan Times - Aug 01
Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.
Military History - Jul 31
On August 14, 1945, World War II was nearing its end, and the Japanese Empire was in ruins. One day before the official surrender, the Japanese military police ordered the destruction of a series of vitally important documents.
techhq.com - Jul 28
Japanese universities are being incentivized to build or expand their science-related departments, per an announcement made by the education ministry on Friday.
Kyodo - Jul 28
The Taiwanese ex-husband of retired Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara called on her Thursday to promptly comply with a Tokyo court order to hand over their son, after she took him to Japan from Taiwan around a year ago.
Sora The Troll - Jul 28
Honestly, most of the time you don't experience things like this but there are some weird rules like these in Japan so yeah
The Operations Room - Jul 25
Hoping to prevent the need for the invasion of mainland Japan, known as Operation Downfall, President Truman orders the use of a new, fearsome weapon that will change warfare forever. The cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are in grave danger.
Sora The Troll - Jul 24
Japan is definitely a good place, though some people seem to be shocked by the differences but ya know
TAKASHii from Japan - Jul 22
Takashi from Japan interviews English teachers in Japan, including someone who is working in a public school, an eikaiwa school, and someone who has their own English teaching company.
The Japan News - Jul 22
Japanese universities continue to struggle in the World University Rankings, with only two establishments making the top 100 in 2023.
Sora The Troll - Jul 21
If you're a foreigner don't worry, all those rules won't apply to you. But if you're Japanese woooooooooo it'll be tough
Sora The Troll - Jul 20
This is what Japanese laws are like, everyone, kinda