Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building

The woman, whose injuries were not life-threatening, called for help saying the intruder who fled the scene was an acquaintance.

About 8 hours later, the incident took a sudden turn. At a public housing building nearby, a 25-year-old woman believed to be the acquaintance of the first woman was found collapsed with another woman.

It is suspected that both individuals leaped from the building, with one woman in an unconscious and critical condition while the other woman has died.

On mobile phones left behind by the two, it was revealed that they had a history of connecting on social media due to shared suicidal tendencies.

The stabbed woman had previously consulted the police, stating that she had been having trouble with an acquaintance.