Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building
知人女性を刺した後に別女性と飛び降りか 意識不明の重体…警察にトラブル相談も
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 07 (News On Japan) - A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
The woman, whose injuries were not life-threatening, called for help saying the intruder who fled the scene was an acquaintance.
About 8 hours later, the incident took a sudden turn. At a public housing building nearby, a 25-year-old woman believed to be the acquaintance of the first woman was found collapsed with another woman.
It is suspected that both individuals leaped from the building, with one woman in an unconscious and critical condition while the other woman has died.
On mobile phones left behind by the two, it was revealed that they had a history of connecting on social media due to shared suicidal tendencies.
The stabbed woman had previously consulted the police, stating that she had been having trouble with an acquaintance.
Aug 07 (ANNnewsCH) - 5日午後7時半ごろ、大阪市浪速区のマンションで、会社員の女性（31）が帰宅直後、玄関先で女に包丁で腰を刺され、さらにナイフで首を切り付けられました。 ...continue reading
Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building
News On Japan - Aug 07
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
News On Japan - Aug 07
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
Japan grants special residence permit for eligible foreign children
News On Japan - Aug 07
Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
News On Japan - Aug 07
Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
Decontaminated soil from nuclear accident tested for use in agriculture
News On Japan - Aug 07
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
News On Japan - Aug 07
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
Teen boy stabbed in Tokyo, suspicious men spotted on CCTV
News On Japan - Aug 07
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
News On Japan - Aug 07
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
Japan's museums facing storage crisis
News On Japan - Aug 07
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 07
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
Why young Japanese people stopped dating
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Train services resume after 1,500 passengers trapped for two hours on Tokaido Line near Tokyo
freshheadline.com - Aug 07
Train services have been resumed on the Tokaido Line near Tokyo after a train hit a power pole trapping around 1500 passengers for nearly two hours, reported Kyodo News.
freshheadline.com - Aug 07
Train services have been resumed on the Tokaido Line near Tokyo after a train hit a power pole trapping around 1500 passengers for nearly two hours, reported Kyodo News.
Severe tropical storm Khanun returns to Amami, Okinawa
NHK - Aug 07
Severe tropical storm Khanun is no longer expected to head westward. It is now seen moving slowly east.
NHK - Aug 07
Severe tropical storm Khanun is no longer expected to head westward. It is now seen moving slowly east.
Japan calls Russia nuclear threat 'unacceptable' on Hiroshima anniversary
manilatimes.net - Aug 06
Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
manilatimes.net - Aug 06
Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
rappler.com - Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
rappler.com - Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
Sendai's Tanabata Festival opens without restrictions
NHK - Aug 06
The Tanabata Festival in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, opened on Sunday. The annual event has returned to its pre-pandemic scale without restrictions for the first time in four years.
NHK - Aug 06
The Tanabata Festival in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, opened on Sunday. The annual event has returned to its pre-pandemic scale without restrictions for the first time in four years.
Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
These Foods are ILLEGAL in America, but OK in JAPAN!
Mrs Eats - Aug 06
In America, a certain kind of meat is highly illegal and immoral to sell and eat. But totally OK in Japan! So what is it? Why do Japanese eat it? And what OTHER foods are OK in Japan but are ILLEGAL in America?
Mrs Eats - Aug 06
In America, a certain kind of meat is highly illegal and immoral to sell and eat. But totally OK in Japan! So what is it? Why do Japanese eat it? And what OTHER foods are OK in Japan but are ILLEGAL in America?
Japan to increase prohibition of car exports to Russia
foreignbrief.com - Aug 06
Japan will increase the prohibition of vehicle exports to Russia to include new and used vehicles over 1900cc as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.
foreignbrief.com - Aug 06
Japan will increase the prohibition of vehicle exports to Russia to include new and used vehicles over 1900cc as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.
7-Eleven apologises for cockroaches in onigiri rice balls
soranews24.com - Aug 06
On 4 August, 7-Eleven issued a recall of its Pickled Plum Shiso, Sesame rice balls in Saitama Prefecture after two customers found cockroaches inside them.
soranews24.com - Aug 06
On 4 August, 7-Eleven issued a recall of its Pickled Plum Shiso, Sesame rice balls in Saitama Prefecture after two customers found cockroaches inside them.
Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees
Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 06
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 06
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7