'Once Upon a Crime' trailer: Fairy tales collide in Japanese film
Once Upon a Crime is based on a novel by Aito Aoyagi. The film is directed by Yuichi Fukuda and stars Kanna Hashimoto, Yuko Araki and Takanori Iwata.
In Once Upon a Crime, fairy tales collide as Little Red Riding Hood (Hashimoto) takes on the role of detective to solve an intriguing case involving Cinderella (Araki).
"It is a fantasy-comedy-mystery filled with dreams and adventures never before seen, bringing the world of fairy tales to life on an epic scale," an official description reads.
The trailer shows Little Red Riding Hood investigate a murder that occurs at a ball.
Along her journey, a girl called Little Red Riding Hood (Kanna Hashimoto) meets the downtrodden and unkempt Cinderella (Yuko Araki). After a witch transforms their clothes into beautiful dresses, they set out to attend a fancy ball. However, when their pumpkin carriage hits and kills a man, they hurriedly hide the corpse and head to the ball at the castle. Just as Cinderella and the prince (Takanori Iwata) fall in love, the corpse is discovered and the ball is canceled. Faced with a desperate situation, the girls meet a series of quirky characters as they work to uncover the real killer. Little Red Riding Hood boldly uses her natural deductive skills to tackle the case!
News On Japan - Aug 09
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
Al Jazeera - Aug 09
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
The Standard - Aug 09
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
UPI - Aug 08
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Once Upon a Crime. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese fantasy film Monday.
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
News On Japan - Aug 08
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
NHK - Aug 08
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
News On Japan - Aug 08
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
News On Japan - Aug 08
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Nikkei - Aug 08
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
Nikkei - Aug 08
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
The Japan News - Aug 08
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry has compiled new guidelines for businesses to develop human resources proficient in the use of generative artificial intelligence.
NHK - Aug 08
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.