'Once Upon a Crime' trailer: Fairy tales collide in Japanese film

Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Once Upon a Crime. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese fantasy film Monday.

Once Upon a Crime is based on a novel by Aito Aoyagi. The film is directed by Yuichi Fukuda and stars Kanna Hashimoto, Yuko Araki and Takanori Iwata.

In Once Upon a Crime, fairy tales collide as Little Red Riding Hood (Hashimoto) takes on the role of detective to solve an intriguing case involving Cinderella (Araki).

"It is a fantasy-comedy-mystery filled with dreams and adventures never before seen, bringing the world of fairy tales to life on an epic scale," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Little Red Riding Hood investigate a murder that occurs at a ball.

Along her journey, a girl called Little Red Riding Hood (Kanna Hashimoto) meets the downtrodden and unkempt Cinderella (Yuko Araki). After a witch transforms their clothes into beautiful dresses, they set out to attend a fancy ball. However, when their pumpkin carriage hits and kills a man, they hurriedly hide the corpse and head to the ball at the castle. Just as Cinderella and the prince (Takanori Iwata) fall in love, the corpse is discovered and the ball is canceled. Faced with a desperate situation, the girls meet a series of quirky characters as they work to uncover the real killer. Little Red Riding Hood boldly uses her natural deductive skills to tackle the case!