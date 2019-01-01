Tokyo's Shibuya deputy mayor resigns for calling assemblywoman 'pig'
Shin Sawada, 63, issued a statement apologizing to Yukiko Kuwazuru, a 35-year-old rookie ward assembly member, for his "inappropriate" posts that "severely damaged" the municipality's reputation.
Shibuya Ward is known for promoting gender equality and diversity, becoming one of the first local governments in Japan to issue certificates recognizing same-sex partnerships as being equivalent to marriage.
According to the municipality, the chat in question was joined by about 120 people, including senior ward officials.
In June and July, Sawada posted messages slandering Kuwazuru, who belongs to the Democratic Party for the People, such as by calling her "Kuwa-buta." "Buta" means pig in Japanese.
He has also called an assembly committee to which Kuwazuru belongs as a "group of idiots." ...continue reading
Japan Today - Aug 09
