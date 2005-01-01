China set to open group tours to Japan
中国政府が日本への団体旅行をまもなく解禁か 旅行会社が準備急ぐ
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 09 (News On Japan) - Travel groups from China may soon be allowed to enter Japan, with travel agencies preparing for an announcement as early as this week.
Currently, Japan is not included in the list of countries where group travel is permitted by China's travel authorities.
One travel agency stated, "We are confident that it will be lifted this week. Most of the reservation slots are already filled."
In 2019, before the pandemic, nearly 10 million people from China visited Japan annually, and if group travel is allowed, an increase in inbound demand in Japan is expected.
Aug 09 (ANNnewsCH) - 新型コロナの影響で、止まっている中国人の日本への団体旅行が今週中にも解禁されるという情報があり、旅行会社が準備を進めていることが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Severe tropical storm Khanun drenches Kyushu, Japan
NHK - Aug 09
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
China set to open group tours to Japan
News On Japan - Aug 09
Travel groups from China may soon be allowed to enter Japan, with travel agencies preparing for an announcement as early as this week.
Tokaido Shinkansen phases out snack carts
The Standard - Aug 09
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
Japan's train stations usher in tap-to-pay gates for credit cards
Nikkei - Aug 08
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
New JAPAN RAIL PASS | From October 2023
japan-guide.com - Aug 08
In this video, we'll cover all the basic things to know about the Japan Rail Pass, how to buy it, how to use it and answer some of your most frequently asked questions.
7-day cruise on the Diamond Princess, the cheapest luxury cruise ship in the world｜Part 1
ITSUKA JAPAN - Aug 07
The Diamond Princess is a large cruise ship built in Nagasaki, Japan, and is used for cruise trips to and from Japan. Route.
Japan's Most Haunted Abandoned Island: 10,000 People Disappeared Here
Exploring With Josh - Aug 07
Ikeshima or Ikejima (Japanese: 池島), also sometimes listed as Ike Island, is an island in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. Initially within the borders of Kamiura village, from 1955 until its merger with the city of Nagasaki in 2005, it was part of Sotome municipality.
Sendai's Tanabata Festival opens without restrictions
NHK - Aug 06
The Tanabata Festival in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, opened on Sunday. The annual event has returned to its pre-pandemic scale without restrictions for the first time in four years.
Japan's Secret Train Ticket - Tokyo to Kyoto for $14
seerasan - Aug 05
I spent an entire day on a train to travel to Kyoto! Over 11 hours to save money and it was worth it!!
What's New in Japan, Summer 2023 - Exhibitions in Tokyo, Events, New Attractions
Cakes with Faces - Aug 04
Updates about the Ghibli Park, summer pool party events, a meccha giant robot art exhibition, a garden event at Shibuya Sky, new trains around Japan including the new Spacia X to Nikko, Pokemon events...
Exploring Japan's Nature: Discovering Hidden Snakes And Spiders!
The Wild Report - Aug 04
You might know Japan's bustling cities and rich culture, but let me take you on an adventure into the incredible Japanese wilderness as we search for beautiful snakes and supersized spiders!
A Symphony of Cities: Austria's Stunning Urban Escapes for Unforgettable Vacations
newsonjapan.com - Aug 04
From breathtaking alpine landscapes to glorious architectural masterpieces, Austria's beauty is as much in its natural wonders as it is in its vibrant cities.
AirJapan to fly Narita-Bangkok route from next year
News On Japan - Aug 03
Japanese airline company All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced its new international brand, "AirJapan," will begin its first service on February 9th next year on the Narita-Bangkok route.
How to Spend 3 Days in OSAKA - Japan Travel Itinerary
Inaka Adventure - Aug 03
Osaka is one of the most fun places you'll visit in country, and also one of the most delicious; Called the KITCHEN of Japan this city is a must visit location on any Japan Trip.
Japan had hottest July in 125 years
NHK - Aug 02
Japan has had the hottest July since the country's weather officials began taking data in 1898.
‘A portal to a different world’: a gamer’s guide to visiting Japan
The Guardian - Aug 02
Whether you enter the big green pipe to Super Nintendo World, or want to rummage through rare games in Tokyo’s Electric Town, Japan is a video game paradise
