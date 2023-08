China set to open group tours to Japan

, Aug 09 ( News On Japan ) - Travel groups from China may soon be allowed to enter Japan, with travel agencies preparing for an announcement as early as this week.

Currently, Japan is not included in the list of countries where group travel is permitted by China's travel authorities.

One travel agency stated, "We are confident that it will be lifted this week. Most of the reservation slots are already filled."

In 2019, before the pandemic, nearly 10 million people from China visited Japan annually, and if group travel is allowed, an increase in inbound demand in Japan is expected.