Iconic Tokyo clock tower to display Mickey Mouse design
銀座の時計塔がミッキーマウスデザインに
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 10 (News On Japan) - In commemoration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Ginza Clock Tower will temporarily transform into a Mickey Mouse design starting from October.
This change of the clock face design marks the first time in the tower's history of over 90 years. Over 60 commemorative products, including limited-edition watches and apparel, will also be available for sale.
Aug 10 (テレ東BIZ) - ディズニー創立100周年を記念して、銀座の時計塔が10月から期間限定で、ミッキーマウスのデザインに変わります。 ...continue reading
Grisly remains of headless cat found in Kobe
News On Japan - Aug 10
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
News On Japan - Aug 10
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
Nissan releases limited edition "Skyline NISMO"
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
Mt. Fuji trail use to be restricted when overcrowded
Kyodo - Aug 10
A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.
Kyodo - Aug 10
A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.
Iconic Tokyo clock tower to display Mickey Mouse design
News On Japan - Aug 10
In commemoration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Ginza Clock Tower will temporarily transform into a Mickey Mouse design starting from October.
News On Japan - Aug 10
In commemoration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Ginza Clock Tower will temporarily transform into a Mickey Mouse design starting from October.
China set to open group tours to Japan
News On Japan - Aug 10
Travel groups from China will soon be allowed to enter Japan, with the Chinese Embassy informing Japan's Foreign Ministry in writing on Wednesday that it would permit group travel starting Thursday, sources said.
News On Japan - Aug 10
Travel groups from China will soon be allowed to enter Japan, with the Chinese Embassy informing Japan's Foreign Ministry in writing on Wednesday that it would permit group travel starting Thursday, sources said.
Severe tropical storm Khanun drenches Kyushu, Japan
NHK - Aug 09
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
NHK - Aug 09
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
Former breeder arrested for animal abuse
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
Teacher uses illegal coco leaves to teach elementary students about drugs
News On Japan - Aug 09
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
Tokyo's Shibuya deputy mayor resigns for calling assemblywoman 'pig'
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
Al Jazeera - Aug 09
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Al Jazeera - Aug 09
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Japan's former prime minister meets Taiwan president, seeks stronger ties
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
Tokaido Shinkansen phases out snack carts
The Standard - Aug 09
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
The Standard - Aug 09
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
'Once Upon a Crime' trailer: Fairy tales collide in Japanese film
UPI - Aug 08
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Once Upon a Crime. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese fantasy film Monday.
UPI - Aug 08
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Once Upon a Crime. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese fantasy film Monday.
Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7