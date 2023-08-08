Violence sparks controversy at Aomori Nebuta Festival
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 10 (News On Japan) - Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.
The group responsible for operating the nebuta procession has provided an explanation, stating that the act was carried out with the intention of rekindling enthusiasm.
【悲劇】青森ねぶた祭り フィナーレの裏側には暴力行為か— 爆サイ.com【公式】ツイッター (@bakusai_com) August 8, 2023
7日にフィナーレとなった青森ねぶた祭。
青森青年会議所が出したねぶたの曳き手に
暴力行為をしている様子が収められている。
伝統ってこういうこと･･･？#ねぶた祭り #暴力行為pic.twitter.com/lpNXzXTE5q
No injuries were sustained by the float pullers, and a reconciliation has been reached with the two individuals who were involved in the striking.
Typhoon Lan expected to approach Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific on Friday
Typhoon Lan is forecast to approach Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific, about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo, on Friday. Weather officials are warning of fierce winds and heavy rain. Lan may cause stormy weather in Japan's main island early next week.
China resumes group tours to 78 more nations and regions, including Japan
The Chinese government has allowed the resumption of group tours by its citizens to 78 more countries and regions. The destinations include Japan, South Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.
Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
Tokyo police arrest another university student for marijuana possession
Sources close to Japanese investigators say a 21-year-old member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing team has been arrested for possessing marijuana.
Grisly remains of headless cat found in Kobe
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
Nissan releases limited edition "Skyline NISMO"
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
Mt. Fuji trail use to be restricted when overcrowded
A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.
Iconic Tokyo clock tower to display Mickey Mouse design
In commemoration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Ginza Clock Tower will temporarily transform into a Mickey Mouse design starting from October.
China set to open group tours to Japan
Travel groups from China will soon be allowed to enter Japan, with the Chinese Embassy informing Japan's Foreign Ministry in writing on Wednesday that it would permit group travel starting Thursday, sources said.
Severe tropical storm Khanun drenches Kyushu, Japan
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
Former breeder arrested for animal abuse
A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
Teacher uses illegal coco leaves to teach elementary students about drugs
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
Tokyo's Shibuya deputy mayor resigns for calling assemblywoman 'pig'
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
