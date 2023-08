Violence sparks controversy at Aomori Nebuta Festival

, Aug 10 ( News On Japan ) - Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.

The group responsible for operating the nebuta procession has provided an explanation, stating that the act was carried out with the intention of rekindling enthusiasm.

No injuries were sustained by the float pullers, and a reconciliation has been reached with the two individuals who were involved in the striking.