Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants

Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.

The Los Angeles Angels right-hander has become the first-ever MLB player to get double-digit wins and homers for two seasons in a row.

The Angels faced the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Ohtani was the starter and batted second. He pitched 6 innings, with 5 strikeouts, one unearned run, and allowed only 3 hits.

In the sixth inning, teammate Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer that turned a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 advantage.

It also earned Ohtani his 10th victory. The outcome helped Ohtani break a long-standing record set by baseball legend Babe Ruth.

He had tied the icon's achievement last season with double digit wins and homers for the first time in 104 years.