'Barbie' movie opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy
Tickets for "Barbie", starring Margot Robbie in the title role, nevertheless sold fast in Japan as fans flocked to the theatrical release, timed to coincide with a national holiday marking the first day of Japan's extended summer holiday week.
"The pink world of Barbie was absolutely beautiful," said Misaki Suzuki, 29-year-old nail salon worker, after watching the film at a Tokyo cinema.
"Barbie" has topped $1 billion in global box office since its July 21 debut, making writer and director Greta Gerwig the first female filmmaker to surpass that benchmark as a solo director. The success of the fantasy-comedy was further boosted by the coupling with "Oppenheimer", the biopic chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb during World War Two that opened on the same weekend.
But the "Barbenheimer" combo sparked a backlash in Japan, as the nation earlier this month marked the memorials of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 78 years ago. ...continue reading
NHK - Aug 11
A very strong typhoon is quickly developing and moving north over the Pacific. Japanese weather officials warn that fierce winds, high waves, and landslides are expected in the Ogasawara Islands until Saturday. The island chain is located about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.
Reuters - Aug 11
Hollywood blockbuster "Barbie" hit theatres in Japan on Friday, where "Barbenheimer" memes linking the doll-themed film with the atomic bomb caused a stir and made distributor Warner Bros (WBD.O) apologise ahead of the release.
Arirang News - Aug 11
South Korea, the United States and Japan are looking to make top-level meetings and joint military drills regular in a joint statement that's reportedly being negotiated, ahead of a meeting between the three leaders at Camp David next Friday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 11
Have you ever heard of the term "kon-katsu" in English? It can be directly translated as marriage activity.
NHK - Aug 11
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
News On Japan - Aug 11
A system has been developed that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify "human posture" and other characteristics to help improve classroom outcomes.
News On Japan - Aug 11
An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in Ichinohe Town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
spacenews.com - Aug 11
Japanese launch startup Interstellar Technologies is preparing for a static fire test later this year that could pave the way for orbital launch of its Zero rocket in 2025.
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan is struggling to boost its domestic defense industry in spite of the country's ambitious plans to respond to China’s growing militarization in the East China Sea.
News On Japan - Aug 11
At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.
News On Japan - Aug 10
Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.
NHK - Aug 10
The Chinese government has allowed the resumption of group tours by its citizens to 78 more countries and regions. The destinations include Japan, South Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.
NHK - Aug 10
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
NHK - Aug 10
Sources close to Japanese investigators say a 21-year-old member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing team has been arrested for possessing marijuana.
News On Japan - Aug 10
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.