Jobs in Japan's tourism industry almost double

Job opportunities related to foreign tourists have more than doubled since last October.

According to a survey by the job search site "Indeed," the number of job openings in the tourism industry for June has increased 1.8 times compared to last October.

Positions containing keywords such as "inbound" and "foreign languages" have increased by 2.3 times.

The search volume has also increased by 1.4 times, indicating a growing interest in job opportunities related to inbound tourism.