Jobs in Japan's tourism industry almost double
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 12 (News On Japan) - The number of jobs in the tourism industry is on the rise amidst the bustling summer vacation season.
Job opportunities related to foreign tourists have more than doubled since last October.
According to a survey by the job search site "Indeed," the number of job openings in the tourism industry for June has increased 1.8 times compared to last October.
Positions containing keywords such as "inbound" and "foreign languages" have increased by 2.3 times.
The search volume has also increased by 1.4 times, indicating a growing interest in job opportunities related to inbound tourism.
Jobs in Japan's tourism industry almost double
News On Japan - Aug 12
The number of jobs in the tourism industry is on the rise amidst the bustling summer vacation season.
News On Japan - Aug 12
The number of jobs in the tourism industry is on the rise amidst the bustling summer vacation season.
Japan's FamilyMart exits Thailand as 7-Eleven's dominance grows
Nikkei - Aug 12
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart will withdraw from Thailand after its franchise agreement with local retailer Central Group ended in late May, opening the door for rival 7-Eleven to tighten its grip on the market.
Nikkei - Aug 12
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart will withdraw from Thailand after its franchise agreement with local retailer Central Group ended in late May, opening the door for rival 7-Eleven to tighten its grip on the market.
This Japan-Only Toyota Is EXACTLY What We Need!
Fully Charged Show - Aug 11
Elliot takes a spin in Toyota's Japan-only electric kei car: the C+Pod. Could this tiny EV be the affordable electric car we've been waiting for, and a sign that Toyota might be more serious about electric that it first appeared?
Fully Charged Show - Aug 11
Elliot takes a spin in Toyota's Japan-only electric kei car: the C+Pod. Could this tiny EV be the affordable electric car we've been waiting for, and a sign that Toyota might be more serious about electric that it first appeared?
Japan struggles to boost defense industry amid China's military ambitions
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan is struggling to boost its domestic defense industry in spite of the country's ambitious plans to respond to China’s growing militarization in the East China Sea.
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan is struggling to boost its domestic defense industry in spite of the country's ambitious plans to respond to China’s growing militarization in the East China Sea.
Nissan releases limited edition "Skyline NISMO"
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
SoftBank Group narrows Q1 loss as Vision Fund rebounds
Nikkei - Aug 08
SoftBank Group on Tuesday announced a net loss of 477 billion yen ($3.3 billion), in the three months ending June, slicing its loss by 85%, year-on-year, thanks to an improving valuation for its flagship Vision Fund, as technology stocks rebound.
Nikkei - Aug 08
SoftBank Group on Tuesday announced a net loss of 477 billion yen ($3.3 billion), in the three months ending June, slicing its loss by 85%, year-on-year, thanks to an improving valuation for its flagship Vision Fund, as technology stocks rebound.
First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper
News On Japan - Aug 08
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
News On Japan - Aug 08
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
Inflation concerns loom over Japan's central bank as 2 percent target comes into focus
Nikkei - Aug 08
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Nikkei - Aug 08
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Japan current account in black for 5th month as trade balance swings to surplus
CNA - Aug 08
Japan's current account balance logged the fifth straight month of surplus in June as the trade balance swung to a surplus, government data showed on Tuesday, easing some concerns about any decline in purchasing power of the world's third largest economy.
CNA - Aug 08
Japan's current account balance logged the fifth straight month of surplus in June as the trade balance swung to a surplus, government data showed on Tuesday, easing some concerns about any decline in purchasing power of the world's third largest economy.
Toshiba prepares for $14b deal to go private
tbsnews.net - Aug 07
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
tbsnews.net - Aug 07
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
Japan to increase prohibition of car exports to Russia
foreignbrief.com - Aug 06
Japan will increase the prohibition of vehicle exports to Russia to include new and used vehicles over 1900cc as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.
foreignbrief.com - Aug 06
Japan will increase the prohibition of vehicle exports to Russia to include new and used vehicles over 1900cc as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.
Universal Studios Japan jumps into world's top 3 most-visited theme parks
Nikkei - Aug 05
Universal Studios Japan jumped to the No. 3 spot among the world's most visited theme parks last year, finding success with a mix of Hollywood and Japanese characters after more than 100 billion yen ($700 million) in investments over the past decade.
Nikkei - Aug 05
Universal Studios Japan jumped to the No. 3 spot among the world's most visited theme parks last year, finding success with a mix of Hollywood and Japanese characters after more than 100 billion yen ($700 million) in investments over the past decade.
Japan has millions of cheap abandoned homes. Here's what to know before you buy one.
Insider - Aug 05
Japan has millions of abandoned houses in the countryside, and the country is struggling to fill them.
Insider - Aug 05
Japan has millions of abandoned houses in the countryside, and the country is struggling to fill them.
China on its way to become Japan of 1990s
WION - Aug 04
Will China soon resemble the Japan of the 1990s analysts at JP Morgan definitely feel that way.
WION - Aug 04
Will China soon resemble the Japan of the 1990s analysts at JP Morgan definitely feel that way.
Toyota unveils new Land Cruiser models, including first hybrid type
NHK - Aug 02
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled its new Land Cruiser models, including the series' first hybrid type. The move reflects the global auto giant's carbon neutrality strategy to avoid solely focusing on electric vehicles.
NHK - Aug 02
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled its new Land Cruiser models, including the series' first hybrid type. The move reflects the global auto giant's carbon neutrality strategy to avoid solely focusing on electric vehicles.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7