DJ Soda claims fans molested her during a music festival in Japan
OSAKA, Aug 16 (The Star) - SOUTH Korean DJ Soda said she was molested during a music festival called Music Circus, which took place in Sennan Long Park, Osaka, Japan, China Press reported.
She took to her social media account to say she was still traumatised by the incident.
日本の大阪ミュージックサーカスフェスティバルで公演を終えましたがその時に凄く悲しい出来事がありました。— djsoda (@dj_soda_) August 14, 2023
ファンの方々ともっと近くで楽しんでもらうために、
私が公演の最後の部分でいつものようにファンの方々に近づいた時、
数人が突然私の胸を触ってくるというセクハラを受けました。 pic.twitter.com/fuidZ0sliD
During the event last weekend, fans rushed towards her while she was performing and some of them touched her breast.
A viral video on the Internet showed her shocked expression.
In her Instagram post, the 35-year-old deejay said she moved closer to the fans because she wanted to interact with them.
However, during her performance, not one but several hands reached out to touch her. ...continue reading
