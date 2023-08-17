Elon Musk arrives in ‘amazing’ Japan days after row over fake X account

Elon Musk took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as twitter, to share an update- he has reached ‘amazing’ Japan.

The business magnate who shares a bittersweet relationship with Japan arrived at the east Asian nation just days after a row over a fake ‘X’ account of Japan’s top diplomat Masato Kanda.

Japan in a rare warning had asked Elon Musk to take down a ‘fake’ account of the top currency diplomat Masato Kanda. “Please don’t follow the impersonation account and/or comment on the post,” the ministry said in a rare post in English on the social media platform. According to a report by BBC, Kanda is a key figure in efforts by the world’s third largest economy to stabilise the value of the yen.

Elon Musk posted an update on ‘X’ on Thursday announcing his arrival in the land of cherry blossoms.