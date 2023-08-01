Japan event organizer to press charges in DJ Soda groping case
Kyodo -- Aug 19
The organizer of a music event in Japan at which popular South Korean performer DJ Soda was allegedly groped by audience members plans to file a criminal complaint against the suspects possibly next week, sources close to the matter said Friday.
TryHard Japan, which organized the music festival held for three days through Sunday in Sennan, Osaka Prefecture, is considering submitting a complaint, including charges of indecent assault, to prefectural police even as the suspects have yet to be identified, the sources said.
身体を触ったバカどもは逮捕しろ！— yoshinaga (@Y42870914) August 18, 2023
そして日本国民全体を対象としたヘイト投稿をした DJ SODAを、入国禁止にしろ！ヘイトはダメなんだろ弁護士さん！！
「許可なく他人の身体に触れば暴行罪になりうるという認識を」 DJ SODAの“性被害”、罪の立証は可能？（ABEMA TIMES） https://t.co/6JAiZeSMAz
DJ Soda, who has more than 5 million Instagram followers, took to social media a day after the event to slam unidentified individuals, including a woman, who she said touched and grabbed her breasts when she descended the stage to interact with fans at the music festival on Sunday. ...continue reading
Camp David Summit: US, South Korea, Japan condemn China's actions, strengthen alliances
WION - Aug 19
US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday agreed to deepen military and economic ties. In a landmark summit held at Camp David, leaders of the three nations also made their strongest collective condemnation yet of China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea.
Japan event organizer to press charges in DJ Soda groping case
Japan’s growing demand for cooling products creates market for wearable technology
South China Morning Post - Aug 19
Amid record-setting temperatures in Japan, local businesses have been developing wearable technology to help people stay cool.
22-year-old Japanese racer succumbs to crash injuries
Firstpost - Aug 18
Japanese Superbike racer Haruki Noguchi has died from injuries suffered in a crash during an Asia Road Racing Championship race in Indonesia.
Japanese stock market miracle more financial than real
East Asia Forum - Aug 18
The Japanese stock market has experienced an impressive upswing. Since January 2023, the Nikkei 225 index has risen by around 30 per cent — by far outperforming US and European stocks. The boom is driven by foreign investors, with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet’s Japan visit seen as a ‘stamp of approval’ for investing in Japan.
Elon Musk arrives in ‘amazing’ Japan days after row over fake X account
sharepriceindia.com - Aug 18
Elon Musk took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as twitter, to share an update- he has reached ‘amazing’ Japan.
Japan hit by trade deficit in July
AP - Aug 18
Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.
Torrential rain from tropical storm Lan causes extensive damage in western Japan
NHK - Aug 17
Tropical storm Lan dumped torrential rain on the Chugoku and Kansai regions, western Japan. More details are emerging about the extent of the damage, including Tottori City, where authorities issued a heavy rain emergency warning.
Brazilian man indicted over alleged murder of wife and daughter in Japan
NHK - Aug 17
Prosecutors in Brazil have indicted a man for allegedly murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
Skull modification practices of ancient Japanese ethnic group revealed
technologynetworks.com - Aug 17
New research reveals that the Hirota people practiced cranial modification – where skulls of infants are bound.
Actress Go So Young receives backlash for posting her Japanese trip photos
allkpop.com - Aug 16
Actress Go So Young is receiving backlash after her careless social media posting.
Why Japanese Women Hold Solo Weddings!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 16
Recently in Japan, women have been taking part in solo weddings, which is when a woman takes wedding photos alone without a husband like real wedding photos.
DJ Soda claims fans molested her during a music festival in Japan
The Star - Aug 16
SOUTH Korean DJ Soda said she was molested during a music festival called Music Circus, which took place in Sennan Long Park, Osaka, Japan, China Press reported.
Japan PM tackles generated AI at Tokyo University
News On Japan - Aug 15
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the University of Tokyo during his summer break to attend a lecture on generated AI programming.
