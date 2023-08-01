Competition heats up in Japan's remote control claw game market
TOKYO, Aug 20 (Kyodo) - Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the online form of the game was first introduced around 2011, game companies, including Sega Corp. and Taito Corp., have expanded their offering of prizes to lure more players.
Players can control the claw on their smartphones and PCs while watching the machine, typically placed in warehouses, via cameras. Prizes they win are later delivered to their homes. ...continue reading
Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japanese stock market miracle more financial than real
East Asia Forum - Aug 18
The Japanese stock market has experienced an impressive upswing. Since January 2023, the Nikkei 225 index has risen by around 30 per cent — by far outperforming US and European stocks. The boom is driven by foreign investors, with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet’s Japan visit seen as a ‘stamp of approval’ for investing in Japan.
Japan hit by trade deficit in July
AP - Aug 18
Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.
Japanese yen slumps to 2023 lows
WION - Aug 18
The yen plunged to levels that prompted Japan to intervene in the currency market last year. The yen's decline is due to the U.S.-Japan interest-rate divergence. The Japanese currency dropped to 145.93 per dollar, a level at which officials had intervened in September last year.
Professor discusses what's behind Japan's weak exports
CNBC International TV - Aug 17
Sayuri Shirai, economics professor at Keio University in Tokyo, discusses Japan's trade data for July.
LFiとcLFiトークンがLYOTRADEとLBankデビュー：分散型ネットワークの躍進
newsonjapan.com - Aug 16
LFiエコシステムトークンのLFiとcLFiは、USDTとの取引ペアとしてLYOTRADEとLBankに上場されました。
Japan's labor crunch is so acute that companies are hiring 70-year-olds
qz.com - Aug 15
In Japan, an aging population has created a massive labor crunch in the country. Japan Inc., though, has found a solution in the problem itself: Hire older workers.
HondaJet to fly wealthy tourists to less-traveled Japan
Nikkei - Aug 15
Honda Motor plans to ferry wealthy foreign tourists to less-traveled parts of Japan using the automaker's HondaJet business aircraft starting next year, Nikkei has learned.
Should I Register My Trademark In Japan
newsonjapan.com - Aug 15
As businesses cast their eyes towards expansive growth opportunities, Japan unfailingly emerges as a top contender.
Jobs in Japan's tourism industry almost double
News On Japan - Aug 12
The number of jobs in the tourism industry is on the rise amidst the bustling summer vacation season.
Japan's FamilyMart exits Thailand as 7-Eleven's dominance grows
Nikkei - Aug 12
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart will withdraw from Thailand after its franchise agreement with local retailer Central Group ended in late May, opening the door for rival 7-Eleven to tighten its grip on the market.
This Japan-Only Toyota Is EXACTLY What We Need!
Fully Charged Show - Aug 11
Elliot takes a spin in Toyota's Japan-only electric kei car: the C+Pod. Could this tiny EV be the affordable electric car we've been waiting for, and a sign that Toyota might be more serious about electric that it first appeared?
Japan struggles to boost defense industry amid China's military ambitions
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan is struggling to boost its domestic defense industry in spite of the country's ambitious plans to respond to China’s growing militarization in the East China Sea.
Nissan releases limited edition "Skyline NISMO"
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
SoftBank Group narrows Q1 loss as Vision Fund rebounds
Nikkei - Aug 08
SoftBank Group on Tuesday announced a net loss of 477 billion yen ($3.3 billion), in the three months ending June, slicing its loss by 85%, year-on-year, thanks to an improving valuation for its flagship Vision Fund, as technology stocks rebound.
