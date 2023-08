Woman arrested for leaving newborn son in toilet bowl where he drowned

, Aug 20 ( Japan Today ) - Police in Osaka have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she gave birth to a son in the toilet of an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) and left him in the toilet bowl where he drowned.

According to police, Natsumi Koseki gave birth at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the pub in Abeno Ward, where she worked part-time, Kyodo News reported.

Koseki’s co-workers noticed that she was in the toilet for a long time and when she came out, she collapsed. The baby’s remains were found, while Koseki was taken to hospital.

