Idol singer reveals she is a single mother
Fujisaki, 23, caused ripples when she announced on “Sunday Japon,” broadcast nationwide through the TBS network, that she has children.
“I’m actually a single mother with two kids. I’ve never said that before,” she said on the show, revealing that she has children aged 3 and 1.
Idol singers are generally pressured to convey a pure image, which frequently precludes them from publicly revealing relationships, marriage and parenthood. It is extremely rare for an idol performer to be so revealing about their private life, hence the widespread news coverage of Fujisaki’s announcement.
Fujisaki is half of the idol duo, Saishu Mirai Shojo. Some online had suggested that her beauty is so great she must have been created by AI.
But Fujisaki is living in reality.
“I announced it publicly for the first time, so I guess some people may have been surprised. My life over the past few years has been a bit of a roller coaster ride. I’d be really delighted if you would hear my story if the chance ever arises,” Abema News quoted the idol as posting on social media.
Fujisaki posted again later in the day.
“Honestly, I did have the option of staying quiet (about being a single mother). But there was all sorts of speculation going on, and I don’t know whether it was harassment or what, but an anonymous accounted posted my kids’ names online and I kept having people take photos of us when we went out and stuff. I really, really worried about the best timing to go public with this,” she posted, later adding: “Thank you ever so much to all those fans who said they will still like me as they always have, and to others who have started following me because of this. I’m grateful.”
Many fans posted comments offering their best wishes and support in response.
