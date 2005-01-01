Cabs in Japan to stop displaying driver's name, photo
TOKYO, Aug 22 (canindia.com) - Japan's Transport Ministry has abolished the requirement for taxi drivers to display their name and photograph in their vehicles, local media reported on Monday.
The move, aimed at preventing the posting of taxi drivers' personal information online, is to ensure a safe work environment for drivers and ease the labor shortage in the transportation industry, Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.
Taxi drivers used to have to display their photo ID to show that they are the authorised driver and not an impostor.
But there have been cases when dissatisfied passengers took a picture of the driver's ID card without permission and uploaded it to a social networking site, said the NHK report. ...continue reading
At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.
Japan's Transport Ministry has abolished the requirement for taxi drivers to display their name and photograph in their vehicles, local media reported on Monday.
English Menu in Japan Scam “Foreigner Tax”
A recent video of an experience about an English menu with different prices has arisen from my friends at Asian Boss and I thought it was good to talk about this since I got many messages about it.
Australian pilot explains airport act Japanese crew never fail to do
There is a simple tradition at airports in Japan you’ll struggle to spot in Australia or possibly anywhere else in the world.
Torrential rain from tropical storm Lan causes extensive damage in western Japan
Tropical storm Lan dumped torrential rain on the Chugoku and Kansai regions, western Japan. More details are emerging about the extent of the damage, including Tottori City, where authorities issued a heavy rain emergency warning.
Fresh interest in sumo draws tourists
Their interest piqued during COVID-19 lockdowns and by a new Netflix drama, a fresh rush of foreign tourists are flocking to Japan for a look inside the insular world of sumo.
Japan's ski resorts get creative in attracting summer visitors
Ski resort operators in Japan are devising a variety of attractions to lure tourists in the summer as the number of winter skiers and snowboarders keeps falling sharply. Instagrammable sites, including swings and a cafe amid magnificent landscapes, and activities such sliding and sauna bathing are among the various new attractions.
China resumes group tours to 78 more nations and regions, including Japan
The Chinese government has allowed the resumption of group tours by its citizens to 78 more countries and regions. The destinations include Japan, South Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.
Mt. Fuji trail use to be restricted when overcrowded
A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.
Iconic Tokyo clock tower to display Mickey Mouse design
In commemoration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Ginza Clock Tower will temporarily transform into a Mickey Mouse design starting from October.
Severe tropical storm Khanun drenches Kyushu, Japan
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Tokaido Shinkansen phases out snack carts
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
Japan's train stations usher in tap-to-pay gates for credit cards
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
New JAPAN RAIL PASS | From October 2023
In this video, we'll cover all the basic things to know about the Japan Rail Pass, how to buy it, how to use it and answer some of your most frequently asked questions.
7-day cruise on the Diamond Princess, the cheapest luxury cruise ship in the world｜Part 1
The Diamond Princess is a large cruise ship built in Nagasaki, Japan, and is used for cruise trips to and from Japan. Route.
Japan's Most Haunted Abandoned Island: 10,000 People Disappeared Here
Ikeshima or Ikejima (Japanese: 池島), also sometimes listed as Ike Island, is an island in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. Initially within the borders of Kamiura village, from 1955 until its merger with the city of Nagasaki in 2005, it was part of Sotome municipality.
